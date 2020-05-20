The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 11
3:17 p.m. Crash, SE 3rd St./SE Jetty Ave. Non injury motor vehicle accident reported at location. Driver cited for improper left turn.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
1:18 p.m. Impound, 2900 SE Hwy 101. Red 2001 Ford towed by Lincoln City Towing and entered as impound. Driver cited for driving while suspended violation and no insurance.
8:05 p.m. Follow Up, 800 NE Hwy 101. Suspects in theft contacted at location and agreed to come to LCPD to speak to case officer.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
10:22 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1512 SE Hwy 101. RV parked in back parking lot at location. Tires slashed and RV broken into. Caller reported mattress damaged.
12:35 p.m. Theft, 1646 NE Hwy 101. Business owner reported theft of business funds via fraudulent checks.
9:21 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2130 NE 21st St. Caller reported subject knocked on her door and possibly kicked her car.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
2:54 p.m. Extra Patrol, 5000 Block of NE Voyage. Lots of speeding and increased traffic on NE Voyage both directions; caller would love it if they deployed the radar trailer to remind people of the speed limit.
4:30 p.m. Drugs, NE 29th St./Hwy 101. Originated as traffic stop, search of vehicle per parole officer. Jason Guffey, born 3/30/74, and Anthony Demicell, born 7/17/75, arrested for possession of meth. Demicell also charged with felon in possession of restricted weapon.
11:05 p.m. Assault II/Domestic, 1585 SE 19th St. Jennifer Bradley, born 5/8/83, taken into custody after a report of subjects yelling in an apartment.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
1:08 p.m. EDP, 4157 N Hwy 101, Caller reports he feels like he is dying and is going to cut his throat. Subject taken to hospital.
Extra Patrol, 3429 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported garage door was open at rental home she manages. Trash was also located inside the residence.
11:43 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, 4675 NE Johns Ave. Caller reported her husband had been served a restraining order earlier in the evening and that he had continued to text her. Officer checked location where suspect was staying but he was not there.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
3:37 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 7659 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported his no trespassing signs were destroyed and removed.
6:53 p.m. Traffic, Blue Agave Restaurant. Traffic stop initiated, driver two code 10’s, neither that Lincoln County Jail would lodge on. Cited for Driving While Suspended and Speeding.
8:56 p.m. Found Property, Dr. Bobs. Found remote control car at location.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
4:41 a.m. Theft, no location given. Caller reported theft of three Buddha statues. Caller has video of a male in a blue hoodie stealing one statue at 12:45 a.m. and then coming back and stealing two more at 4:25 a.m. Suspect was in a dark colored sedan.
6:43 a.m. Crash, 95 SW Hwy 101, D River Construction site. Caller reported a vehicle crashed into construction barriers, parked at location and left the scene. Caller reported group associated with original call returned in red SUV. Female driver cited for reckless driving, driving without insurance. North Lincoln Fire responded for fluid spill.
9:48 a.m. Theft, 4802 NE Voyage Ave. Caller advised their driver’s license and social security information had been compromised and posted online.
2:05 p.m. Theft, 1553 SE 3rd St. Report of theft of package from porch containing a GoPro 8 with a tripod and accessories.
3:37 p.m. Theft, 1521 SW Fleet Ave. Report of theft of solar lights.
4:15 p.m. Theft, 1609 NW 30th St. Reported as unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Upon investigation it was determined there was no malicious intent.
7:14 p.m. Crash, 2048 NE 21st St. Male witness reports seeing a vehicle jump the curb and strike a fence. Driver was cited for careless driving with accident.
