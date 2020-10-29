The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCT. 19
6:41 a.m. Crash, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Minor damage following single vehicle crash. Driver cited for no valid Oregon Drivers License.
Extra Patrol, 1545 NW Hwy 101, Washington Federal. Caller thinks someone is camping in the parking lot, especially during early morning hours. Employees keep finding litter in the parking lot, including a large amount of cigarette butts that someone dumped.
Extra Patrol, 228 SE Neptune. Caller reported her trash can stolen and taillight broken out on her vehicle. Ongoing issues with car antennas being stolen from neighborhood. Caller was also told by neighbor that someone had jumped her fence around 1 a.m.
11:26 a.m. Disturbance, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Caller reported a previously trespassed male had come into the business and hit him in the face. Male left when caller called 911. Described as having a mohawk, brown jacket and camo pants.
11:41 a.m. EDP, 3784 SE High School Dr. Multiple callers reported a subject laying on the ground, partially nude and screaming.
2:09 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 4741 SW Hwy 101. Skyler Boatright, born 12/8/89, ran and hid when he saw officers. Boatright had a warrant out of Lincoln County. Cited and released for FTA possession of meth.
3:03 p.m. Disturbance, 2937 NW Hwy 101. Report of a disturbance in Thai Bay between male and female. Female had a dog in the restaurant, reported possible injury during a harassment.
4:41 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Natasha R. Willey, born 12/21/92, came to LCPD to turn self in on Yamhill County warrant. Cited and released on felony warrant charging FTA Delivery of Meth.
5:41 p.m. Assault, 2020 NE Hwy 101. Female reported boyfriend assaulted her. Subjects contacted, Hunter A. Kalnins, born 9/19/95, taken into custody for Domestic Assult IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:16 p.m. Follow Up, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Found suspect in skateboard theft inside location. Edwin L. Hesler, born 11/7/89, contacted, cited and released for Theft III.
11:24 p.m. Disturbance, 2645 NW Inlet Ave. Pelican Shores. Report of possible domestic assault. Phillip S. Knight, born 11/6/82, taken into custody for violation of protection order. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
7:23 a.m. Assist on Arrest, SW 11th St./SW Hwy 101. Caller reported suspicious vehicle blocking driveway to business in area. Subjects contacted and consented to search of vehicle. PC hanging for Billyray Benson Branum, born 4/29/98, for Burglary I. Branum transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Found Property, 2729 SW Beach Ave. Firearm left in vacation rental.
10:09 a.m. Citcon, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller at LCPD surrendered ammunition per DA’s request.
10:29 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Trespass, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn. Caller reported possible disturbance between guests.
3:03 p.m. Theft, 2320 NE Hwy 101, N Chevron. Caller reported gas drive off for approximately $82.14. Female driver left southbound on highway 101 from location.
6:12 p.m. Disturbance, 5056 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported that her boyfriend asked the neighbors to be quiet. Female then assaulted him. Abigail Anderson, born 6/28/94, cited and released for harassment.
7:48 p.m. Warrant Service, 2429 NW Hwy 101, Kenny’s IGA. Chenoa Kai Kanis, born 10/11/77, taken into custody on Polk County warrant charging FTA on possession of meth. Transported to Polk County line, where Polk County deputy transported her to jail.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
12:30 p.m. Theft, 1070 SE 1st St. Caller reported their vehicle was broken into while parked at location.
12:57 p.m. Theft, 1110 NW 1st Ct. Caller reported theft of drone on the beach near location. NJI Navigator II, in black case with miscellaneous drone accessories inside.
1:27 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE West Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD to turn in ammo for destruction.
2:02 p.m. Welfare Check, SW 50th St., Public Restrooms. 911 report of female in restroom bleeding from the head. Subject transported to hospital.
3:17 p.m. Hit and Run, 4009 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a vehicle was hit in the parking lot of location. Damage reported to truck and rear passenger tail light.
3:26 p.m. Assault, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Subject reported he was hit in the face.
3:57 p.m. POH, 1462 NW 19th St. Report of female yelling, laying on the ground taking her clothes off.
4:41 p.m. Harassment, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller requested to speak to an officer about her daughter being in an abusive relationship.
6:13 p.m. Warrant Service, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Report of a suspicious male walking around the store. Benjamin M. Noffsinger, born 8/26/79, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging parole violation on Criminal Mischief II.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
8:56 a.m. Theft, 1635 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location.
10:28 a.m. Found Property, NW Logan Rd., Near Bus Stop. Subject at LCPD to turn in a tablet found near location. Black Amazon Tablet, no case.
10:53 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 236 SE Mast Ave. Caller reported vehicle hit by trailer in the area.
11:22 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1301 NW 21st St., Sea Horse Hotel. Caller reported there was a male subject in the listed room who was not supposed to be there, possibly with guns. Multnomah County restraining order served to subject.
Extra Patrol, 2185 NW Hwy 101, Car Care. Request for patrol in parking lot and behind location. Fuel is being siphoned from vehicles.
5:02 p.m. Theft, 4009 SW Hwy 101, Inn at Spanish Head. Victim reported that he left his computer bag in the room and they cannot find it now.
8:12 p.m. Warrant Service, 1070 SE 1st St. Tanner L. Henson, born 2/28/96, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on providing false information.
7:17 p.m. Fraud, 1070 SE 1st St. Victim reported that s object assisted her in setting up her debit card pin and now money is missing and her card has been used several times.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
7:33 a.m. Crash, 1452 NE 6th Dr., Devils Lake Campground. Caller reported seeing a vehicle off the road and down a gully. Vehicle unoccupied. Damage to fence on State Park property.
11:38 a.m. Fraud, 2939 SW Beach Ave. Caller reports his bank told him to come report unusual activity on his account. No money missing at this time.
1:24 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported her purse was last seen at Safeway.
1:27 p.m. Harassment, 710 SE Hwy 101. Report that victim was harassed by a male who spit on her, they have had ongoing issues and want him trespassed form premises.
2:31 p.m. Crash, NW Hwy 101/NE 14th St. Two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash reported. Driver cited for illegal backing.
4:46 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Paradise Inn. Caller reported male pushed a female in the hallway. Nicholas J. Miner, born 4/19/96, cited and released on Albany warrant for FTA Theft II. He had additional warrant out of Springfield for FTA Theft I. Springfield would not authorize cite and release, Lincoln County Jail would not lodge on charge.
8:52 p.m. Theft, 4101 N Logan Rd., Safeway. Victim reported that her wallet was stolen and someone used her credit card at Safeway and Rite Aid.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
9:34 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW 6th St., Gravel Lot West of Dutch Bros. Extra patrol requested for ongoing vandalism to vehicles.
12:59 p.m. Found Property, Nelscott. Caller turned in a phone to LCPD. Found on the beach in Nelscott. Newer iPhone in a case.
4:48 p.m. Theft, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports theft of cell phone and personal property.
6:59 p.m. Missing Person, 2133 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported she hadn’t heard from her brother in three weeks.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
12:26 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Suspicious Vehicle, 801 SW Hwy 101, Intersection. Report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the cross walk at location, driver side door open, not running. No hazards on. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing as hazard. Male subject in area had misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Assault, additional warrant confirmed out of Yamhill County for parole violation - Dangerous Drugs. Andrew David Ainslie, born 4/30/90, cited and released on both warrants.
1:14 p.m. 1511 NW Harbor Ave. Caller requested assistance with evicting a guess who was refusing to leave after check out time. Nathan J. Cavota, born 3/20/80, taken into custody for violating a no contact released agreement, possession of meth, and Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County charging FTA - Assault IV. Cavota transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:59 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject on casino property after he was previously trespassed. Oscar Dolores Lopez taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for Trespass II.
