The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
11:53 a.m. Fraud, 643 SW Ebb Ave. Caller reported fraudulent Verizon account opened using his information in Utah.
12:17 p.m. Hit and Run, 4814 SE Hwy 101. Hit and run reported at location. Caller advised older male driver hit victim’s vehicle in the parking lot after being cut off at bar. Suspected vehicle left northbound on Hwy 101.
2:20 p.m. Non-injury Crash, NE 29th St./NE Hwy 101. Non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle accident at location. Information exchanged, both vehicles operable.
3:49 p.m. Fraud, 2132 NW Lee Ave. Caller at Police Department reported $100 fraudulently transferred via Facebook.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
2:26 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller found a purse left in his taxi. Purse taken for safekeeping.
9:37 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Subject was in Lincoln City area at IGA. Matthew Roman Wonser, born 10/17/83, contacted at south IGA and taken into custody. Felony warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for PV Burglary I and II, Criminal Mischief III. Wonser transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:30 a.m. Traffic Crash, 1025 SW Hwy 101, Les Schwab. Non-injury crash, blocking. Driver cited for careless driving.
2:42 p.m. Theft, 1553 SE 3rd St. Ladder taken from side of residence.
6:25 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. On 2/19, an unknown juvenile male stole Bic lighters.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
9:04 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3043 NE 28th St. Caller reported possible criminal mischief involving a birthing dummy.
Extra Patrol, 3043 NE 28th St. Possible transient camp area.
11:16 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3127 SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported her vehicle had been keyed while parked at location.
1:26 p.m. Found Property, 801 SW Hwy 101. Pink women’s wallet with California ID found inside.
3:07 p.m. Crash, 4741 SW Hwy 101, Pacific Grind. Report of single vehicle non-injury crash at location. Trailer came off vehicle damaging city light pole. Driver cited for operating an unsafe vehicle, driving uninsured and operating outside of trailer safety requirements.
4:29 p.m. Hit and Run, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Victim reported that her vehicle was hit in the parking lot.
9:58 p.m. Alarm, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Officer heard an audible alarm in the area of Coin Laundry and found an open door.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
12:35 a.m. Welfare Check, 828 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported she heard a male yelling that he’d been hurt. Officers made contact with victim in the wooded area behind Mazatlan. Victim reported that he’d been punched in the face by a male suspect. Suspect departed in an unknown vehicle prior to officer arrival.
2:17 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr. Possible use of drugs by student. DHS advised of possible drug house juveniles are going to.
3:25 p.m. Hit and Run, 2821 NW Hwy 101, Game Over. Vehicle struck at location last night.
8:46 p.m. Domestic, 3171 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported her boyfriend had slapped her and then left the residence with their 4 year old child.
11:58 p.m. Menace/Assist on Arrest, NW 17th St./NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported another male had sung at him with a knife. Officers were unable to locate suspect. Caller had a municipal warrant out of Sutherlin.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
12:45 a.m., Found Property, Space Age. Found women’s purse.
4:00 p.m. Crash, SE 14th/SE Oar. Two motor vehicle accident, non-injury, not blocking traffic. Driver cited for unsafe turn.
7:52 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3232 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported that her neighbor’s children said their mother kicked them out. Officer responded, subjects counseled.
9:20 p.m. Theft, 3550 SE Harbor Dr. Victim reported theft of prescription medications.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
1:01 a.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Caller is a taxi driver. She reported that her purse had been stolen out from under her seat in the taxi.
12:23 p.m. Found Property, 4229 SW Beach Ave., Ocean Terrace Condos. Caller reported housekeeping found a handgun in one of the rooms. Gun was seized for safekeeping. Owner came in later in the day to collect item.
2:41 p.m. Assault, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon Tavern. Flagged officer in front of LCPD to report assault that happened at location.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
9:30 a.m. Car Clout, 1330 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at residence. Keys and miscellaneous property taken.
10:27 a.m. Follow Up/Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported theft of cell phone and Idaho ID and credit cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.