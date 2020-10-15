The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCT. 5
11:57 a.m. Crash, NE 22nd St./NE Hwy 101. Report of vehicle vs. pedestrian at location. Victim transported to hospital.
12:09 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Lincoln City Post Office. Business reported receiving two suspicious letters.
2:16 p.m. Theft, 3305 SW Hwy 101. Vehicle broken into while parked at location. Blue/gray backpack stolen with Xbox 360, games and controllers. Mexico passports, birth certificate, social security cards and Wells Fargo checkbook stolen.
3:41 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Theft of a fanny pack. Male and female suspects left in a maroon ford vehicle with Washington plates south on NW Jetty Ave.
4:22 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1441 NW 20th St. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Assault. Gabriel Paul Deanna, born 7/14/98, cited and released with date to appear.
4:59 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1441 NW 20th St. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Traffic Offense. Isaac Deanna, born 12/23/89, issued a citation and released.
7:05 p.m. Fight, 2320 NE Hwy 101, Chevron. Report of subjects fighting after their vehicle hit a dirt pile. Subjects contacted, Corey A. Rogers, born 6/12/98, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for unlawful carry of firearm, possession of firearm.
8:11 p.m. Traffic Crash, 5215 NE Port Ln. Caller reported seeing a speeding vehicle then hearing squealing and engine turning off. Located single vehicle off roadway, driver cited for careless driving and arranged for tow.
8:41 p.m. Disturbance/POH, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Report of a disturbance at the laundry mat. Subject transported to hospital.
10:10 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1711 NE 18th St. Caller convinced transients are going to harm his vehicle or him. Requests extra patrol for subjects near his property.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
7:11 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Black backpack with miscellaneous personal property found near security gate.
8:01 a.m. Theft, 3315 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported vehicles broken into while parked at location over night. Stainless Taurus 380 stolen from Tahoe. Firearm in holster, Winchester ammo in box.
8:02 a.m. Criminal Mischief, Anchor St., Public Access. City parks department reported damaged to view finder at beach access and funds missing.
9:35 a.m. Fraud, 3820 NE Hwy 101, Taco Bell. Caller reported a counterfeit $20 bill at location.
11:10 a.m. Follow Up, 3315 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location over night. Miscellaneous personal property stolen.
12:44 p.m. Trespass, 1501 40th Pl. Casino security reported an intoxicated male refusing to leave the property. William Jeffrey Coke, born 6/22/64, contacted and taken into custody for criminal trespass. Coke cited and released.
1:27 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest/Stolen Vehicle/Stolen Property, 1136 SE Galley Ct. DHS/Salem PD requested contact at residence. DHS attesting to take custody of juveniles. Vehicle on site confirmed stolen out of Corvallis, license plate on vehicle also confirmed stolen out of Salem. Felony warrant confirmed on William Bonn White, 7/20/96, for PV - Burglary. White taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Miscellaneous stolen property recovered. Vehicle towed by LC Towing, juveniles were left in DHS custody. White taken to Lincoln County Jail.
1:53 p.m. Harassment, 2163 NW Lee Ave. Caller reported a male subject told him he was going to hurt him if he did not turn down his music.
2:06 p.m. Follow Up, 3520 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported their vehicle was broken into while parked at location overnight. Miscellaneous paperwork, MP3 player and Sony camera taken.
3:14 p.m. Follow Up, 3310 SE Harbor Dr. Vehicle broken into while parked at location overnight. Center console change taken.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance, 1163 SE Galley Ct. Report of a male subject pointing a silver firearm at another subject. Male and female left in a grey Honda. Branden Colvin, born 2/6/86, and Jamie McCalmon, born 3/3/98, transported to LCPD. Colvin charged with Attempted Robbery I, Theft I, Felon in Possession of a firearm, Menacing. McCalmon charged with Attempted Robbery I. Both subject transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:14 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE 20th St./SE Oar Dr. Report of a subject in a silver Volkswagen dumping yard debris and ashes at the end of the road.
8:38 p.m. Theft, 2159 NW Hwy 101, Imagine That. Items stolen by male subject.
11:04 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1713 NW 28th St. Report of male seen going in and out of shed at location. possibly living in it. Ryan M. Whitaker, born 2/25/92, located with felony warrant out of Eugene for FTA - Burglary. Cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
1:37 a.m. DUII/Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Nicholas A. Mumma, born 2/7/90, was advised not to drive and then struck another vehicle while exiting the parking lot. Located vehicle mobile and traffic with it at NE Oar Ave./NE 22nd, FSTS performed. Mumma taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. Later cited and released.
5:50 a.m. Extra Patrol, 4095 NW Logan Rd., Figaros Pizza. Problem with disgruntled customer that is harassing and making threats to damage business.
10:25 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1410 SE Hwy 101, UHaul. Caller is with UHaul Corp. reporting a stolen box truck. 15 foot enclosed moving truck. At 10:34 a.m., caller reported three stolen UHaul trailers. All 5x8 enclosed.
1:36 p.m. Fight, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported gas attendant and customer had gotten into a fight. Suspect grabbed a stick from his vehicle and threatened victim with it some time during the fight. Suspect left in a vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
4:19 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported his vehicle was stolen form Motel 6 on Oct. 2. Vehicle was not entered at that time as caller did not have proof of ownership.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
2:23 a.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a vehicle was struck by another vehicle that left the scene.
3:02 a.m. Burglary, 1725 SW Hwy 101, M&P Thai. Alarm company called in a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival, cash register had been stolen.
1:02 p.m. Found Property, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Found backpack in the woods.
1:41 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1713 NW 21st St. James Esplin, born 11/30/94, taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for Possession of Meth. Cited and released.
2:43 p.m. Theft, 120 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported Coca Cola machine broken into. Approximately $194 stolen.
2:50 p.m. DUII, Hwy 101 at Milepost 105. Caller reported and intoxicated male left Kyllos in a silver Hyundai and headed northbound. A second caller reported seeing the vehicle near Starbucks, almost hitting a person and other vehicles. Traffic stop conducted on Hwy 101. Christian E. Burton, born 11/13/76, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for DUII and Reckless Driving.
7:56 p.m. Burglary, 3796 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported storage facility broken into. One confirmed unit accessed.
6:14 p.m. Found Property, 3796 SE Hwy 101. Drug paraphernalia found in porta potty at location.
Extra Patrol, 3865 NW Jetty Ave. Extra Patrol request at residence. Currently vacant and under construction. Request for after hours.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
3:16 a.m. Domestic Assault, 919 SW Galley Ave. Caller reported her daughter was intoxicated, running down the street, being physically violet and making threats. Tayler L. Johnson, born 11/25/97, was taken into custody and charged with Assault IV. She was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol Request, 2181 NW Mast Pl., Oceanlake Estates Apartments. Extra patrol requested for transients going through dumpsters and also taking things from the back of pickup trucks. Caller said it’s an ongoing issue, occurring at 10:30 p.m. every night.
9:12 a.m. Theft, 1817 SE 19th St. Caller reported theft of 3’ lawn gnome and 2’ concrete mushroom.
10:31 a.m. Suspicious Activity, Taft 51st St., Beach Access. Caller reported a transient under the pavilion was in possession of two city street signs and that other transients were burning hand sanitizer and plastic. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/79, was present at the park and had been previously issued an exclusion. Opperud cited and released for trespass and exclusion extended another 180 days. All present were advised not to drink alcohol in the park and one subject was told to have his vehicle moved off the beach by 3 p.m.
10:46 a.m. Abandoned Auto, NE Tide Ave./NE 31st St. Lincoln City Towing responded for an abandoned 1995 red Ford Mustang.
1:58 p.m. Theft, 2159 NW Inlet Ave. Report of theft at residence, hasn’t been there in six weeks, no timeframe of theft.
2:39 p.m. Domestic Assault, 4009 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported suspect assaulted her and stole her bank card on Oct. 7.
4:23 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller’s cousin found a Garmin GPS device a year ago. Caller brought it to LCPD for safekeeping.
SATURDAY. OCT. 10
10:51 a.m. Crash, 2733 NW Hwy 101, Blackfish Cafe. Single vehicle crash, Non-blocking/non-injury, vehicle down an embankment. Vehicle towed by Car Care, driver cited for Careless Driving.
11:23 a.m. Extra Patrol, Taft 51st St., Taft. Requesting extra patrol at night. State Parks has gone through asking the camps to disperse and clean the area, requesting night shift go and make sure they are gone and cite anyone remaining in the area.
1:55 p.m. Disturbance, 4157 N Hwy 101, Dollar Tree. Report of subjects causing a disturbance in the Dollar Store. One of the men urinated in the store and the other one was shoplifting. Richard L. Marrow, born 7/9/63, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II and Criminal Mischief II. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/79, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II and Theft III. Opperud also issued citation for prohibited use of marijuana and public violation. Both males trespassed from Lighthouse Square Complex.
3:21 p.m. Theft, 4079 NW Logan Rd., Diamonds by the Sea. Caller reported theft of $3,200 engagement ring. Theft occurred on Thursday. Male asked caller to hold two rings for him and gave name and phone number prior to the theft.
7:48 p.m. Shots, 3127 SW Anchor Ave. Report of a man on the beach showing a firearm and firing it on the beach.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
1:54 a.m. Intoxication, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Suites. Caller reported his brother was highly intoxicated and was refusing to go back to the hotel room. Caller and his mother were sitting on top of the subject due to him becoming aggressive. Mauricio C. Gonzalez, born 12/25/95, was cited and released for interfering with a peace officer.
Extra Patrol, SW Fleet Ave./SW 9th Ave. Caller reported issue with cars speeding and running stop signs. Caller said cars are coming from highway to bypass traffic. Usually occurs early evening when people are coming home from work and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.
4:18 p.m. Found Property, 4157 N Hwy 101, McMenamins. Caller reported wallet left at location. Wallet seized for safekeeping.
11:18 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported that around 7:30 p.m. a male was unable to pay for approximately $42 of gas, gave her all his change and his ID and said he would return to pay for the gas.
