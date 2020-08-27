The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 17
9:35 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Theft of wallet from location Sunday morning.
10:53 a.m. Missing Person, 2492 NE 57th Ct. Report of son missing since 8/4 when he was en route from Michigan to Sturgis, South Dakota. Hasn’t heard from him since.
10:41 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 5220 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported that there is damage to her hot tub at location and pieces missing.
1:59 p.m. Abandoned Tow, 1100 SW 50th St. Lincoln City Towing responded for 2002 Red Ford Focus.
2:34 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Report of drive of with $52.35 of gas. No description of vehicle occupants.
8:13 p.m. Assault, SE 3rd St./SE Neptune Ave. Subject reported they were assaulted by a male in a grey sedan named Thomas. Vehicle impounded due to driver not licensed out of Oregon and no proof of insurance on vehicle.
8:33 p.m. Theft, 2442 NE Holmes Rd. Report of theft of package by the door.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
9:45 a.m. Abandoned Tow, 2400 NE 29th St. Car Care responded to tow a tan 1994 Toyota four door.
11:38 a.m. Found Property, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor. Gun left in room safe.
12:20 p.m. Theft, 1726 SE Hwy 101, N Lincoln Sanitary. Report of theft from location.
3:32 p.m. Traffic Crash, 3000 SW Hwy 101. Two vehicle, non-injury crash with fluids down. Lincoln City Towing responded for vehicle.
5:52 p.m. Theft, 4417 SW Hwy 101, Anchor Inn. Caller reported that her IPhone 11 was taken yesterday.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
5:17 p.m. Found Property, 1033 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reports she found an iPhone near North Lincoln Fire Station 1400.
7:21 p.m. Theft, Roads End State Park. Caller reported a male climbing through the window of a bus then leaving in a white vehicle with North Carolina plates. Vehicle located at Rite Aid. William Edger Roberts, born 3/8/85, cited for Unlawful Display of plates. Vehicle had switched plates that were seized.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
7:35 a.m. Crash, 5201 SW Hwy 101, Waters Edge. Non-injury crash reported at location. Vehicles blocking southbound lane of highway. Car Care responded for tow. Driver cited for no valid driver’s license. Vehicle relocated to Siletz Bay turnout waiting for tow.
11:13 a.m. Theft, 1035 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported theft of wedding ring set from hotel.
4:26 p.m. Crash, NW 13th St./NW Hwy 101. Caller reported non-injury rear end crash at location. Request for officer assist with information exchange due to damage.
4:45 p.m. DUII, 2134 NE Quay Pl. Julie A. Mende, born 4/13/80, taken into custody after a report of a female in a vehicle creating a disturbance.
8:39 p.m. DUII, NE 12th St./ Hwy 101. Jenelle M. Romero, born 9/4/84, taken into custody for DUII.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
12:08 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Casino reported two females refusing to leave. Tsunami A. Machado, born 3/1/99, taken into custody for Assault IV, Harassment x3, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass. Machado transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:53 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2313 NE Holmes Rd. Caller reported a subject attempted contact with them, which is a violation of a restraining order in place.
9:02 p.m. Theft, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Female took cosmetics and left with another female in a black four door vehicle.
9:42 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported a male in a tan 1971 Chevy pickup drove off with $30 in cash.
10:19 p.m. Warrant Service, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Jeffery D. Avants, born 10/22/79, cited and released on a misdemeanor Lincoln County warrant charging unlawful purchase of a firearm.
10:00 p.m. Crash, SW 48th St./Sw Coast Ave. Single vehicle crash. Driver transported to hospital by ambulance, cited.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
9:57 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. ID turned into LCPD.
9:35 a.m. Theft, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Casino security reported theft of room contents at location.
11:37 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3043 NE 28th St., North Lincoln Hospital. Assisting Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with possible abuse.
12:31 p.m. Theft, 1349 SW 62nd St. Caller reported shed broken into at location.
Extra Patrol, 6412 SW Harbor Ave. Additional patrol requested for noice complaints at listed location.
4:43 p.m. Shoplift, 2429 NW Hwy 101, IGA. Female loaded up products and snuck out the emergency exit.
4:56 p.m. Graffiti, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Laundry. Came across graffiti on side of building.
6:13 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported guest had $440 ticket stolen.
11:34 p.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported male stole items and left on foot. Marshall B. Wright, born 6/25/93, cited for Trespass I.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
12:24 a.m. Disturbance, 1420 NW 20th St. Caller reported female screaming at location. Caller asked if she needed police and female said yes. Verbal disturbance between two subjects, both were highly intoxicated and were advised to separate for the night. Jacob D. Wright, born 1/26/83, cited and released on a Clackamas County warrant charging DUII Reckless Driving.
7:38 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Phone found and brought to LCPD. Owner located.
7:13 a.m. Harassment, 4717 SW Hwy 101, Lighthouse 101 Storage. Caller reported subjects outside the window yelling threats at him. Stalking order served to one of the subjects.
11:48 a.m. Disturbance, 4305 SW Hwy 101. Report of a disturbance in front of location. Subjects had dispersed. Person located and had someone else’s property on him. Advised that it was a verbal argument. Property returned to owner.
1:56 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported finding partially burned wallet contents on the beach. Brought in plastic bags to LCPD.
7:15 p.m. Theft, 3478 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported subject stealing from employee tip jar.
8:53 p.m. Crash, 2224 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported that he thought he saw a child struck in the crosswalk by a female driving a black Kia.
