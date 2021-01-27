The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 18
9:06 a.m. Theft, 5294 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported theft of building materials from location 20 sheets of paneling and 4x4s taken. Pro build picked up material from wrong job site.
11:10 a.m. Abandoned Auto, SW Ebb Ave./SW 50th St. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow a white 1990 Toyota Corolla.
11:06 a.m. Trespass/Assist on Arrest, 1070 SE 1st St. Caller requested law enforcement for subject refusing to leave room after eviction. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for possession. Suspect cited and released with date to appear.
12:25 p.m. Abandoned Auto, NE 31st St./NE Tide Ave. Car Care responded to tow red 1988 Subaru.
2:36 p.m. Found Property, NW 40th Pl./NW Jetty Ave. Caller found an IPhone and brought it to LCPD.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
12:08 a.m. Traffic Crash, SE East Devils Lake Rd./SE Hwy 101. Vehicle crashed into a power box and pedestrian pole. Pacific Power, ODOT notified, NLFR and PacWest responded. Vehicle towed by Car Care, driver cited for no Oregon Drivers License and Careless Driving.
1:00 p.m. Traffic Crash, 565 N Hwy 101. Three vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash reported at location. Driver cited for Careless Driving and following too close.
2:29 p.m. Car Clout, 3650 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked in front of location. Ray Ban sunglasses and headphone case missing.
11:47 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security located amount of possibly meth. Security able to determine who dropped it. Suspect taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
6:44 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $20.
9:45 a.m. Burglary, 779 SW 11th Dr. Report of bicycle in front of abandoned residence. Unknown if anyone is inside.
11:38 a.m. Warrant Service, NW 33rd St./Highway 101. Subject cited and released on Yamhill County warrant charging parole violation on original charge of DUII and Assault IV. Subject cited for driving uninsured and failure to install interlocking device.
2:25 p.m. Crash, NE 14th St./NE West Devils Lake Rd. Report of a two vehicle non injury crash at location.
2:31 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2211 NW Oar Pl. Victim reported his red 1995 Nissan pickup was stolen. Vehicle has white canopy, is lowered, has aftermarket speakers and temporary tag in window.
Extra Patrol, 616 SW Fleet Ave. Caller advised gas was siphoned out of their vehicle parked at residence. Request for additional patrol at night.
3:58 p.m. Crash, SE Jetty Ave./SE 51st St. Report of non-injury traffic crash near location. Driver cited for following too close.
4:30 p.m. Possession of a Controlled Substance, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd. Parole officer advised he was detaining a female for a violation and she had narcotics on her. Officers responded, drugs seized.
4:56 p.m. Follow Up, SW 15th St./Harbor Ave. Stolen vehicle located after a short elude, driver fled on foot.
9:13 p.m. DUII, 3910 SE Hwy 101, Taco Bell. Caller initially reported occupants of vehicle involved in disturbance across the highway from location and they seemed intoxicated. Caller called back and reported subjects were in the drive thru causing problems. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD where he was cited and released for DUII.
10:21 p.m. Impound Tow, NE Hwy 101/NE 34th St. Officer initiated traffic stop. Driver cited for no insurance, vehicle impounded by Car Care Tow.
11:26 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 2300 NE 34th St. Report of domestic disturbance, suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic violence.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
2:59 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle/DUII, 4659 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the 800 block SW 48th St. Officer made contact with occupants and both appeared to be intoxicate. After the officer left the location, he saw the subjects driving in the vehicle. Traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD where she was cited and released for DUII. Vehicle impounded.
6:47 a.m. Hit and Run, 171 SW Hwy 101. Report of a hit and run at D River, suspect ran to beach, unknown direction of travel. Investigation ongoing.
9:41 a.m. Found Property, 3043 NE 28th St. Report that an individual left a firearm at hospital in December and has not responded to contact. Firearm taken.
10:04 a.m. Found Property, 3043 NE 28th St. Left property at hospital. Subject has not responded for it.
10:23 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of a male attempting to pass a suspected fraudulent check. Suspect arrested, transported to LCPD, cited and released for Forgery I.
12:18 p.m. Found Property, NW 36th/NW Port. Caller came to LCPD to drop off a license plate found near the location.
1:04 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2211 NW Oar Pl. Caller reported his red 1995 Nissan Pickup that was recovered and returned to him was stolen again.
12:03 p.m. Missing Property, 4580 NE Union Loop. Caller reported that items were missing form his mother’s home. A box of jewelry and a revolver missing. Officer advised that gun was taken by a relative for safekeeping.
5:22 p.m. Fraud, 905 SW 48th St. Victim reported giving money to a subject who told her over the phone she would be arrested.
10:58 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1091 SE 1st St., Lincoln City Inn. Caller reported her boyfriend was threatening her. Male taken into custody on charges of menacing and harassment. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
10:25 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, SE 4800 SE 51st. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow a 1999 silver Volkswagen Passat.
11:06 a.m. Trespass/Assist on Arrest, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Report that a male has been asked to leave numerous times and is refusing to do so. Subject arrested on warrant out of Lincoln County. Transported to LCPD, cited and released.
1:05 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Rain gear found at the intersection of highway 101 and SE East Devils Lake Rd.
3:33 p.m. Suspicious Activity/Assist on Arrest, 1810 NW 33rd St. Anonymous caller reported oil and fluids from vehicle being worked on is spilling into her yard. Male is inside house, yelling at female. Male was cited and released on a warrant and an indictment warrant out of Lincoln County. Subject agreed to clean up the vehicle fluids.
5:04 p.m. Crash, NW 17th and Hwy 101. Report of a rear end crash involving and Oregon State Police trooper. Non-injury, parties exchanged information.
8:44 p.m. Fraud, 3475 NW Marine Ave. Caller received a call from a subject stating he was from LCPD and convinced him to send $5,600.
9:15 p.m. Shoplift, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported female shoplifted a plush pillow with sequins on it. Left in a white 1995 BMW when confronted. Suspect was very thin, 40s-50s with long stringy brown hair.
11:56 p.m. Crash, 1322 NW 18th St. Multiple callers reported a single vehicle crash and occupants all ran off. Officers arrived on scene to vehicle vs. tree crash. Driver and passengers located at various locations. Driver was cited for Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver and Careless Driving. Car Care responded for tow.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
12:49 a.m. Restraining Order Violation, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Victim's father reported the subjects were together at the casino hotel and that there is a restraining order in place. Caller was concerned for the victim's safety. Restraining order confirmed out of Kelso PD, Washington. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Suspect later taken to Lincoln County Jail.
1:16 a.m. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a baggie of powdery white substance was found near the bar.
1:31 a.m. Assault, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported two of their officers had been assaulted. Suspect is an unknown female.
9:45 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a possible assault that took place last night.
12:14 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported finding a wallet on the beach.
12:40 p.m. Found Property, 3625 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported wallet thrown in yard at location. Victim reported it stolen from Spirit Mountain Casino.
2:37 p.m. Hit and Run, 860 SW 51st St. Caller reported a vehicle backed into his and left the scene.
5:20 p.m. Fight, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Pig N Pancake. Caller reported a male came up to her and her boyfriend screaming and yelling, wanting to fight. Verbal altercation became physical, medics were requested by subject for chest pain. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Assault on a Public Safety Officer (Attempted), Assault IV (Misdemeanor), Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest and Menacing.
7:03 p.m. Domestic, 3733 SW Hwy 101, Sandstone Point Hotel. Report that a male punched a female in the face. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Assault IV, Menacing, Violation of a No Contact Order, and Fugitive from Another State.
9:00 p.m. Follow Up/Crash, SE 9th St. Original report of hit and run. Subject claims to have left a note with information.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
12:55 a.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported subjects casing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Two males taken into custody and transported LCPD. Both males cited and released for Trespass II.
2:46 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 2626 NE Hwy 101, Captain Cook Inn. Caller reported male and female screaming in a motel room. Suspect taken into custody for Assault IV, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:23 p.m. Found Property, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported subject left a firearm behind when he check out. Subject contacted, lives in Washington and cannot return to retrieve it immediately.
9:58 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 136 NE Hwy 101. Report of a male bleeding from face had come into Comfort Inn asking for medics. Subject related to earlier casino trespass call. Other party of incident located in vehicle at D River. Handgun seized from subject, other subject refused to talk to police.
