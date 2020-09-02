The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
7:53 a.m. Found Property, 3880 NW Lee Ave. Found wallet while out walking.
5:34 p.m. Hit and Run, NE 17th/Hwy 101. Report of a possible hit and run involving UHaul. UHaul parked at Oscars. Driver cited for Careless Driving and Driving While Suspended.
7:29 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101. Report of a female going out the back of the store with soda, food and beer.
10:44 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reports attempted theft of a purse and that they want to serve an exclusion on the female suspect. Julie Mende, born 4/13/80, cited and released for Theft II and has been trespassed from casino.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
4:49 a.m. Suspicious Person, 3632 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported male standing in the middle of the street jumping at cars. Subject threw object at patrol vehicle as it passed by. Subject detained and taken to hospital.
12:37 p.m. Theft, 2845 NW Hwy 101, Galluccis. Caller observed a male in orange construction shirt take Stihl saw, drill, grinder and possibly other tools from his truck and leave southbound in brownish rusted Nissan Cube type vehicle. A bag was over the rear license plate.
1:15 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Famous Footwear. Female stole pair of shoes. Suspect dressed in neon clothing, put shoes in her black bag.
3:38 p.m. Traffic Crash, SW 32nd St./SW Hwy 101. Three vehicle non-injury traffic crash blocking highway. Information exchanged. Driver cited for Driving While Suspended and no insurance. Car Care responded for tow.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
9:01 a.m. Found Property, 2313 NE Holmes Rd. ID and social security card retained for safekeeping.
4:30 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1931 NW 33rd St., Connie Hansen Garden. Extra patrol requested for transients hanging out and harassing patrons walking paths.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
8:24 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest. 4041 NW Logan Rd., Rite Aid. Caller requested help, saying they were stranded in Lincoln City. Robert C. Hight, born 1/28/60, had two warrants, one in Multnomah County for Resisting Arrest and one in Clackamas County for Interfering. Cited and released on both.
9:10 p.m. Assault, 2134 NE Quay Pl. Caller reported a female had been assaulted and the suspect took off in a black sedan after hitting another vehicle. Suspect’s vehicle eluded officers and was stopped at the little Antique Mall. Julie A. Mende, born 4/13/80, was taken into custody for Assault IV, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver, and Elude. She was transported to LCPD and later transported to Lincoln County Jail. Victim taken to hospital.
10:10 Extra Patrol, 2219 NE 29th St. Arrived home to find window appeared to be tampered with. No entry made. Extra patrol requested between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
11:26 a.m. Extra Patrol, SE 3rd/Hwy 101. Flagged down by citizen requesting extra patrol to area due to a lot of speeders.
11:31 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, NE Tide Ave./NE 31st St. Care care responded for tow of blue 2003 Saturn.
12:20 p.m. Crash, 2150 SE Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle into a tree at location.
3:24 p.m. Found Property, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported a firearm was left in a vacation rental. Firearm taken for safekeeping.
6:35 p.m. Crash, 4814 SE Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle into a retaining wall traffic signal. Driver cited for Careless Driving and Driving Without Insurance.
7:12 p.m. Found Property, 5120 NW Bell Ct. Caller found an iPhone near Logan Rd.
8:27 p.m. Traffic, SW Hwy 101/SW Bard Rd. Case number issued for impound tow. Driver able to obtain insurance, tow canceled. Driver cited for speed and no insurance.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
2:30 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3306 NE Yacht Ave. Caller reported she heard a loud bang and thought something had hit her house or a window. Motion detector lights had also activated. Officers found a broken door handle.
Extra Patrol, 2451 NW Jetty Ave. Request for extra patrol in the area for possible prowlers around the residence. No current property damage reported, no security available.
1:19 p.m. Disturbance, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Scout NW. Report of yelling and screaming inside the store. Issue with shoplifter being confronted. Wendy J. Cabrera, born 7/6/75, taken into custody. Cabrera cited and released for Theft I and Theft II.
2:38 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security called to report theft of $100. Surveillance available.
3:07 p.m. Disturbance/Assist on Arrest, NW 40th St./NW 44th St. Chinook Winds security reported possible disturbance at bus stop. Tommy Barrowman Augustus, born 8/4/82, arrested, cited and released on warrants out of Umatilla County.
3:41 p.m. Hit and Run, 1845 SW Hwy 101, Shoreline Building. Oregon State Police reported hit and run, victim followed suspect into town. Both stopped at location. Incident happened near Kernvill Bridge, victim followed suspect who then refused responsibility and information. Aiden Dempsey, born 7/2/96, cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage, driving while suspended and no insurance.
9:44 p.m. Welfare Check, 1547 SE 3rd St. Welfare check requested at location. Brenda L. Barber, born 10/22/79, cited and released on a warrant out of Linn County.
11:12 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1600 NE 14th St. Caller reported Samuel J. Geer, born 12/11/86, was at the location and refusing to leave. Geer was taken into custody for a statewide felony warrant out of Lincoln County for Parol Violation - Attempted Sex Abuse I. Geer transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
8:45 a.m. Domestic Harassment, 950 SE 32nd St. Female caller requested police at location. Open line with active disturbance in the background. Jamaal Joel Flores, born 2/7/78, taken into custody for Domestic Harassment and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:32 p.m. Found Property, 95 SW Hwy 101, D River. Subject at LCPD turned in a cell phone they found at location.
3:25 p.m. Theft, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported theft of driver’s license, social security card and credit cards from wallet in hotel room.
9:35 p.m. Theft, 1266 SW 50th St. Caller reported her son’s AirPods were stolen and they were being tracked to location.
