The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 12
8:28 a.m. Fraud, 1585 SE 19th St. Caller reported someone opened a Verizon account in her name.
7:39 a.m. Fraud, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported she was scammed into paying for services that were not provided.
7:51 a.m. Harassment, 600 NE Highway 101. Caller reported she was harassed earlier this month.
12:33 p.m. Theft, Game Over Arcade, 2821 NW Highway 101. Caller reported theft by employee.
2:48 p.m. Fraud, 2025 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported he was scammed out of money on Facebook.
6:53 p.m. Theft, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Male subject stole cell phone. Subject returned phone and fled to the beach.
11:05 p.m. AOA/warrant arrest. Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Nicole A. Jenkins, born 2/4/86, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for warrant out of Skamania County in Washington for failure to appear on theft II charges.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
Extra patrol request, Lincoln Woods Apartment. Caller requested extra patrol due to rash of gas siphoning from both the front and back sections.
2:53 p.m. Arrest/theft shoplifting, North Mills Ace Hardware, 2047 NE 22nd St. Caller reported shoplifter in custody. Kelvin J. Smith, born 4/8/91, was taken into custody for theft.
4:35 p.m. Trespassing, Taco Bell, 3820 NE highway 101. Justin N. Skaggs, born 8/1/88, was cited and released for trespassing.
5:22 p.m. Warrant service, 801 SW Highway 101. Seiji Marshall Button, born 7/15/96, was cited and released on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging failure to appear on harassment and criminal mischief.
6:03 p.m. Extra patrol, 5158 NE Voyage Ave. Caller requested extra patrol in the area for speeding vehicles.
6:47 p.m. Assault, 2020 NE Highway 101. Victim reported her boyfriend hit her in the head. She met up with officers and medics at the Community Center.
11:51 p.m. Theft, Cruise Inn, 1330 NE Highway 101. Caller reported the theft of a Nintendo switch taken from bar.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
3:03 a.m. Vehicle Impound, 1501 NW 40th PL, Chinook Winds Resort. Traffic stop initiated, Taj Greenman, born 2/5/84, was driving while suspended, vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
3:49 a.m. Follow Up, Cruise Inn, 1330 NE Hwy 101. Officer advised that previously reported stolen Nintendo Switch had been located and had been misplaced, not stolen.
12:19 p.m. Theft, 3550 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported items stolen from his home.
7:32 p.m. Criminal Mischief, Grill 1646, 1646 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported that the business was possibly broken into.
7:52 p.m. Warrant Service, Safeway. Kieran Hill, born 3/25/84, was charged with probation violation after victim reported he kicked in her door. Also charged with criminal mischief and burglary. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:14 p.m. AOA, 3007 NW 28th St. Robyn Austin, born 3/19/93, was taken into custody on parole officer detainer after refusing to leave hospital property and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
8:53 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller purchased a MK3 20 MM round from the Antique Mall. Round was seized for safe keeping.
7:49 p.m. Criminal Mischief, SW 1st St./SW Hwy 101. Report of a male throwing something at a vehicle parked on the street near location and left a dent. Benjamin Noffsinger, born 8/26/79, was located, cited and released for Criminal Mischief I.
8:02 p.m. Suspicious Activity, NE 14th St./Oar Ave. Caller reported hearing a crash outside. Officer responded and located a vehicle with yellow and white paint with damage to both sides of the vehicle.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
12:55 a.m. Theft, Old Oregon, 1604 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported that his pool sticks were stolen. Carol Chapman, born 7/1/65, was taken into custody, cited and released at the Lincoln City Police Department for Theft I.
3:06 a.m. Misuse of 911, SW 10th St./SW 10th PL. After initial report and warning for misuse of 911, subject continued to call. Alan Mulvaney, born 11/17/81, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
8:53 a.m. Found Property, SW Anchor/SW 33rd St. Beach Access. Caller turning in bifold containing documents belonging to two subjects in the Lincoln City Police Department. Property seized for safekeeping.
11:13 a.m. Crash, NE Devils Lake Blvd./Hwy 101. Driver reports he was rear ended near the golf course southbound on Hwy 101. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing.
12:30 p.m. Traffic, NE 47th St./NW Devils Lake Blvd. Traffic stop initiated by officer. Patrick McColligan, born 3/3/67, was cited for traffic violations. Passenger Christina Frazier, born 2/16/72, was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
1:14 p.m. Driving/DUII, 4157 N Hwy 101. Multiple callers reported a driver crossing into northbound lanes almost hitting a semi truck head on. Gina Lochtie, born 7/11/61, was arrested for DUII and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:18 p.m. Trespass, SE 47th/SE 51st. Caller reported large transient camp located on city property. Extra night time patrol requested.
2:46 p.m. Hit and Run, 928 SW 5th St. Caller reported a hit and run that occurred on Aug. 8.
4:20 p.m. Theft, NE 7th Dr. Caller reported his paddleboat was stolen and towed back to shore by a boat with the suspects still on board. Cory Simon, born 1/13/79, and Andrew Poage, born 6/19/83, were taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Both subject cited and released for Theft II.
10:50 p.m. Drug Activity, Chinook Winds Casino. Security located possible narcotics. Nicholas Burns Newman, born 12/8/94, was cited and released for possession of cocaine.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
11:35 a.m. Harassment, 3820 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports suspect yelling obscenities and spitting on drive thru window.
2:53 p.m. EDP, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported suspect called and told her he would be found dead in apartment. Lavern Devan, born 7/22/55, had warrant out of Lincoln County, was arrested.
4:53 p.m. Found Property, 2368 Salmon River Hwy. Subject found a cell phone and brought it to the Lincoln City Police Department.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
2:22 a.m. Driving While Suspended, NW 37th St./Keel Ave. After a traffic stop Justin Wilmoth, born 12/24/89, was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
10:04 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3335 NE Surf Ave. Caller states that a female dropped a bag on her vehicle causing a dent.
11:23 a.m. Theft, 2821 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported her cellphone and wallet were stolen from Game Over arcade.
Extra Patrol Requested, 1446 NW 17th St. Caller reported her ex-boyfriend drove back and forth by her residence several times. Caller gave him his belongings and asked him to leave her alone.
11:07 p.m. Impound Tow, 2200 SW Bard Rd. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver suspended without insurance. Vehicle was blocking the roadway and impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
11:45 p.m. Car Prowl, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Caller reports they saw white SUV parked next to her vehicle. Her passenger window was broken, purse stolen and the SUV took off. Vehicle located and unoccupied at NE 18th/NE Lee.
