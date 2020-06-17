The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JUNE 8
7:25 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Bimart Parking Lot. Passerby reported two vehicles with broken out windows.
10:04 a.m. Found Property, NW 15th St./NW Harbor Ave. Subject came into LCPD to turn in a cell phone found at location.
9:51 a.m. Harassment, SW 50th St./SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a subject had a hatchet and was harassing people and starting a fire.
9:55 a.m. Hit and Run, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Vehicle struck, no suspect information.
7:02 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1126 SE Galley. Ilana Shero-Jensen, born 8/14/78, involved in a citcon, determined she had a warrant out of Lincoln County. Cited and released on FTA and contempt of court warrant.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
10:10 a.m. Traffic Crash, SW Galley Ave./SW Hwy 101. Two vehicle crash. One transported to hospital, vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing. Driver cited for following too closely.
11:08 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD with a wallet he found in the LC Post Office parking lot.
12:05 p.m. Theft, 2132 NW Lee Ave. Subject came into LCPD to report possible theft of funds from youth league account.
3:27 p.m. Burglary, 1505 SE Quay Pl. Caller discovered the location had been burglarized.
6:22 p.m. Warrant Service, 4343 SW Hwy 101. Hipolito Lopez Pinedo, born 12/23/93, taken into custody on Lincoln County warrant charging burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:34 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Nina Racheal Kline, born 2/13/73, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on possession of a controlled substance.
9:48 p.m. DUII, 4994 N Hwy 101. Susan D. Kuntz, born 12/18/56, arrested for DUII.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
12:04 a.m. Warrant Service, 1330 NE Hwy 101. Chenoa Kai Kanis, born 10/11/77, was cited and released on Polk County warrant charging probation violation.
1:36 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 660 Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported male had possibly violated Restraining Order by driving by location and parking behind caller’s vehicle before driving away.
4:47 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1059 SW 13th St. Report of verbal domestic at location. Damage to front door at location. Subject cited for criminal mischief II.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
3:51 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported glass broken in the door.
10:19 a.m. 4806 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported possible child abuse.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
11:56 a.m. 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino security reported subject on property previously trespassed. Rodney Andrew Ruiz, born 4/13/67, cited and released for trespass.
12:01 p.m. DUII, SW 18th St./S Hwy 101. Driving complaint reported. Vehicle unable to maintain lane. Traffic stop initiated at location and FSTS performed. Timothy Michael Shea, born 9/7/89, taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. Shea cited and released to family.
1:32 p.m. Disturbance, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Report of two groups of females creating a disturbance, possible one female spit on another. One female has torn shirt and mark by eye.
2:32 p.m. Ordinance Violation, NW 34th/NW Jetty. Report of at least two males camping there overnight the last few days.
5:55 p.m. Theft, 2183 NW Mast Pl. Victim reported that three hubcaps and a front bumper side skirt had been stolen.
10:15 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4910 SE Hwy 101. Officer seized drug paraphernalia from a motor home.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Extra Patrol, 3489 NW Hwy 101. Report of a purple SUV that had been parking there overnight, requesting extra patrol to keep them from camping there.
4:30 p.m. FIR, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject witnessed public indecency. Michael Stroud, born 11/15/89, cited and released for public indecency.
5:33 p.m. Theft, 2159 NW Hwy 101, Imagine That. Caller reported female stole $150-$175 worth of merchandise on June 12.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Extra Patrol Request, 1726 SE Hwy 101, North Lincoln Sanitary. Caller reported theft of two large bags of cans from recycling center. Caller said it happens nearly every night at approximately 1 a.m. Suspect enters through the gate on SE 16th St.
1:09 a.m. Disturbance, 1511 NW Harbor Ave., Seagull Motel. Caller reported male and female broke into unit to use private Jacuzzi, refused to leave. Brittany M. Murra Mason, born 9/29/94, taken into custody for assault on a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespass. She was transported to Lincoln County Jail after being medically cleared.
4:51 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1612 NE Hwy 101, Sea Wick. Caller reported window broken out at location and glass all over sidewalk. Caller said he saw a suspect riding his bicycle away from the area.
12:32 p.m. Traffic Crash, NE 18th St./NE Hwy 101. Report of two motor homes hitting a parked vehicle.
1:46 p.m. Crash, 2148 NW Jetty Ave. Caller’s vehicle rolled down her driveway and struck a house at location.
5:39 p.m. Found Property, SE 3rd St./SE Mast Ave. Miscellaneous pills and medication found scattered at bottom of hill near location.
10:47 p.m. Trespass/Assist on Arrest, 1501 40th Pl. Call from Chinook Winds security that a trespassed female was refusing to leave the property. Female identified as Maria McDaniel, born 7/13/84, who had a warrant out of Salem. Female cited and released on warrant.
