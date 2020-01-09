The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
2:16 p.m. Fraud, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Information taken by PPB for fraudulent check cashed at Safeway in Lincoln City.
3:37 p.m. Warrant Service, SE 3rd St./Hwy 101. Paul William Long, born 1/31/46, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging probation violation after a traffic stop. Long was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:37 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1335 NW 16 St. Caller reported that two subjects, one with first name Anne Marie and an unknown male have repeatedly walked into her house. Anne Marie knew caller’s grandmother who used to live at that residence. Caller would like extra patrol. She has asked them to leave numerous times.
8:58 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1777 44th St. Benjamin Phillips, born 1/31/83, was arrested on felony warrant. Phillips was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
1:24 p.m. Found Property, SW 51st St. Caller found a wallet on the beach. Officer took the property.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
12:43 a.m. Assault, 2957 NW Oar. Caller reported that her neighbor was pushed onto the ground on the way from the casino to this location around 30th/NW Jetty by a Hispanic male, 5’4’’, black hoodie and jeans. Wallet is missing.
12:58 a.m. Suspicious Activity, NW Hwy 101/Holmes Rd. Report of a suspicious person at the location.
2:03 a.m. DUI, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Mark Joslin, born 6/15/56, was arrested for DUI, transported to Lincoln City Police Department and cited and released.
9:23 a.m. Found Property, NW West Devils Lake Rd./Indian Shores. Purse found in road at location.
10:56 a.m. Theft, 1753 SE Mast Ave. Victim reported that her vehicle was broken into last night and a Playstation taken.
3:49 p.m. Trespass, SW 50th St. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/79, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:21 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2150 NE Oar Pl., Community Center. Employee observed a male leaving through a side door after she locked up.
6:53 p.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy 101. Vehicle broken into, purse taken.
10:59 p.m. Disturbance, 1410 SE Hwy 101. Report of a male taking his shirt off and trying to fight another male. Rocky D. Gonzalez, born 3/24/86, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on PO Detainer.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
11:17 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1335 NW 16th St. Report of a male and female coming to the door everyday, rattling the knob and yelling hello. Subjects located and trespassed from the property.
10:27 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 4802 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported her daughter was causing a disturbance and throwing household items at family members.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
1:36 p.m. Theft, 900 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of iPhone 6XS.
1:52 p.m. Traffic Crash, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Safeway. Pedestrian vs. vehicle accident at location. Pedestrian was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
3:37 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall. Vehicle keyed in parking lot.
3:47 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 858 SW 50th St. Caller reported door on the side of the residence was kicked in.
5:10 p.m. Warrant Service, 254 N Fawns Dr., Otis. Justin Christopher Evans, born 4/23/76, was taken into custody on Tillamook County Jail Warrant charging probation violation. Evans was transported to Tillamook County where deputy took custody and continued transport to Tillamook County Jail.
10:18 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Security reported a guest had a voucher in the amount of $136.75 stolen.
11:47 p.m. DUII, NW 22nd St./NW Mast Pl. Traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed. Jon P. Olson, born 10/29/46, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, then to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
12:21 p.m. Found Property, 1170 NW 8th Ct. Found ammo stashed on his property, brought to police department for destruction.
2:28 p.m. Theft, 4634SE Lee Ave. Caller reported she was scammed out of thousands of dollars from a Facebook Mega Millions scam.
5:31 p.m. Hit and Run, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a vehicle hit her vehicle and drove off when she was in the store. Witness gave description of other vehicle.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
7:18 a.m. Missing Property, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported employee in room at hotel was creating a disturbance about a missing wallet.
8:42 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported a female had her purse stolen, male subject was caught on footage and had left the property.
