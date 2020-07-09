The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JUNE 29
10:36 a.m. Follow Up, 76 N Holiday Ln. Search warrant conducted, Quentin K. Zeller-Nelson, born 12/30/93, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of possession of meth and maintaining a place where drugs are used.
12:06 p.m. Theft, 5201 SW Hwy 101, Waters Edge. Theft of custom made Bohemian drum stolen.
12:57 p.m. Fraud, 426 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported fraudulent use of debit card - used in Lincoln City. Theft of driver’s licenses and EBT card.
5:29 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of theft of white IPhone SE with Black otter box case and black pop socket.
5:58 p.m. Hit and Run, 2302 NE 34th St. Report of a hit and run at location.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
6:22 a.m. Hit and Run, 3226 NW Oar Dr. Caller reported her vehicle was struck by a neighbor’s vehicle around midnight. Neighbor and vehicle located, information exchanged.
10:05 a.m. Car Clout, 4804 NE Voyage Ave. Car broken into yesterday.
1:40 p.m. Drug, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Drug paraphernalia seized.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
2:48 p.m. Disturbance, 4814 SE Hwy 101. Richard D. Gooch, born 2/6/85, taken into custody for Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment after a report of a male creating a disturbance.
10:15 p.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Employee reported the theft of three cartons of cigarettes.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
10:02 a.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 4th St. Caller reported vehicle hit while parked in the Chinook Winds Casino parking lot. Damaged rear bumper.
11:16 a.m. Driving, 415 NW Hwy 101. Original report of an intoxicated driver. Witness advised vehicle struck another vehicle while traveling southbound on Hwy 101 near location. Officer responded, suspect vehicle parked. FSTS performed. Sara Yvonne Kalina, born 6/6/76, cited and released for careless driving and no insurance.
12:51 p.m. DWR-Misdemeanor, NE East Devils Lake Rd./N Hwy 101. Subject with DWR-Misdemeanor observed driving at location.
1:18 p.m. Hit and Run, 4157 N Hwy 101, McMennamins. Vehicle struck while inside location. Witness gave suspect information.
4:19 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Report of a red SUV driving off without paying for $57 in gas. Customer pumped their own gas, used card that did not register. No evidence of criminal intent.
6:02 p.m. Animal, SW 51st St. Caller reported that his wife was bit on the ankle by a dog while they were walking on the beach.
6:14 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Victim reported that his motorcycle helmet was taken off his motorcycle while it was parked by the casino.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
7:57 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 120 NW Inlet Ave., Shearwater Inn. Caller reported an attempted burglary at location with room damaged. Reported to three rooms.
11:18 a.m. Menacing, SW 32nd St./SE Hwy 101. Caller reported the driver of a Toyota waved a firearm at him while driving southbound from location.
1:33 p.m. Found Property, 6119 SW Hwy 101. Caller saw a bag fall out of the back of an open car near Freed Gallery, had prescription drugs. Caller contacted doctor listed and they were going to contact the patient.
2:34 p.m. Found Property, NW 28th/Hwy 101. Caller found a cell phone behind the Dorchester.
3:56 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of theft from Rue 21, customer chased the shoplifter. Skyler Seed, born 3/17/85, cited for Theft II.
5:51 p.m. Crash, SW 12th St./Hwy 101. Report of a three vehicle, non-injury crash at location.
9:34 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays Market. Subject stole a pack of beer.
11:40 p.m. Interfering with Police, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Chinook Winds Motel. Jacob Jordan Theodoroff, born 10/20/01, cited and released.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
12:52 a.m. Hit and Run, 2200 NE Holmes Rd. Caller reported a vehicle hit and destroyed yard and fence, including concrete blocks. Vehicle left the area. Suspected vehicle possibly a white Kia.
1:38 a.m. Theft, 1179 NE Lakewood. Caller reported service master employees stole miscellaneous items.
2:10 a.m. Hazard Tow, 1191 SW 17th St. Caller reported a vehicle was struck on her lawn and driver was revving the engine. Vehicle was unoccupied upon police arrival. Car Care responded for hazard tow.
5:19 p.m. Crash, 1123 SW 51st St. Report of a two vehicle crash at location. Driver cited for driving without a license.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
2:39 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Original report of male and female attempting to pass false ID/credit cards. Officers attempted to contact, foot pursuit ensued, taser deployed. Stolen firearm recovered. Both male and female transported to LCPD. Felony warrants confirmed out of Marion and Multnomah County for Daniel Lloyd Howton Jr., born 5/1/80. Felony warrant confirmed out of Washington County for Emily Ruth Huse, born 9/30/91. Unable to lodge due to COVID-19 restrictions. Use cited and released for counter it. Howton transported to Lincoln County Jail after medical clearance, charged with interfering with police, resisting arrest, Theft I by receiving, Felon in Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment.
4:53 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4157 N Hwy 101. Two separate complainants with aggressive interactions with Michael Udenby, born 8/31/83. Udenby cited for bias crime, transported to Depoe Bay and released.
6:14 p.m. Theft, 1000 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported she was in Goodwill for 15 minutes and vehicle was broken into and her purse was stolen.
