The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
12:11 a.m. Patrol Information, Taco Bell parking lot. Occupant observed dumping trash in Taco Bell parking lot. Manager says they have had trouble with the vehicle occupant in the past.
1:12 a.m. Vehicle Impound, SE 3rd St./SE Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver driving while suspended in Oregon, expired in Kansas. No insurance. Vehicle impounded by car care.
7:19 a.m. Found Property, Hwy 18. Caller turned in wallet found on Highway 18.
9:53 a.m. Hit and Run, 3820 NE Hwy 101, Taco Bell. Caller reported a large white van with Texas plates hit and damaged the building. The van left the scene, driven by an older white male.
10:30 a.m. Follow Up, 1777 NW 44th Street Chinook Winds Casino. Officers located Douglas P. Wolford, born 2/8/65, at the Chinook Winds Casino RV lot. Wolford was with another subject at the location. Subject has a protection order against Wolford out of California. Wolford was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department and then transported to Lincoln County Jail for violating the protection order.
11:20 a.m. Menace, 4079 NW Logan Rd., Safeway Plaza. Caller reported she was cut off in traffic and followed the vehicle to the Safeway parking lot. Caller said male approached her vehicle and pulled a gun on her. The male was detained and his vehicle was searched with consent. No firearms found in the vehicle or in the area. Witnesses did not see a firearm. The male was released and a report was taken.
10:42 a.m. Hit and Run, 3232 NE Hwy 101, Main Auto Body. Caller reported a vehicle hit the building last Friday. Unknown if it was the listed vehicle.
1:34 p.m. Dog Bite, 3125 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported he was bitten by a small dog while walking by listed address. Caller had a puncture wound to the left ankle, declined medics and called his doctor. Dog was quarantined and report was taken.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
8:11 a.m. Assault, 5001 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported he was assaulted by two men last night on the curb by snug harbor. Caller said their names are Aaron and Josh, unknown last names. Caller declined medics, report taken.
9:26 a.m. Theft, 861 SW 51st St. Caller reported theft of a 3 ft. bluetooth speaker and an LG Phoenix cell phone from a motel on SW 51st St. last night. Suspect is a bald white male with a backpack. Suspect had offered to charge batteries but did not return.
2:06 p.m. Theft, 3680 and 3670 NE West Devils Lake Road. Caller reported theft and vandalism at two vacation rentals.
2:15 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 4157 N Hwy 101. Kajsa C. Garrison, born 9/9/00, was taken into custody for misdemeanor FTA warrant charging Theft III. Garrison was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
4:29 p.m. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian, NW Logan Rd. across from the bus stop. Caller reported his wife was struck by a vehicle. The wife went to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Driver gave their name, phone number and vehicle information.
8:49 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security found a small baggie with white substance.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
12:30 p.m. Impound Tow, 4040 SE High School Dr. Officer initiated traffic stop. Driver cited for no insurance. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
1:04 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 4907 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a large area of cedar shakes had been removed from the building and a rope barrier had been shredded.
3:57 p.m. Fraud, 2047 NE 22nd St., Ace Hardware. Reporting fraudulent checks passed at location.
9:52 p.m. Weapon Offense, NW 22nd St./Quay Ave. Arron M. Gilles, born 12/28/81, was cited for felon in possession of restricted weapon.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
8:28 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1747 NE 13th St. Caller reported she has had an increase in foot traffic onto her property. Requesting extra patrol.
11:00 a.m. Theft, 1716 NE 14th St. Air conditioning and furnace was stolen, siding damaged.
3:22 p.m. Crash, 550 SE Hwy 101. Report of a two car non-injury, non-blocking crash.
11:27 p.m. Warrant Service, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Michael Jason Kemp, born 8/28/80, was taken into custody on Multnomah County warrant charging Criminal Mischief II. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
12:44 a.m. Trespass, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Business staff reported a male subject refusing to leave the property and harassing patrons. Gentry Brogan King, born 12/31/89, was contacted in the area and taken into custody for trespass and resisting arrest. King was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
2:38 p.m. Traffic Incident, 2100 Block NW Hwy 101 in front of Subway. Report trailer contacted utility pole when the vehicle was parked at a location. No structural damage.
5:09 p.m. Crash, 3913 SW Hwy 101. North Lincoln Fire dispatched for fluid on the roadway.
8:47 p.m. Warrant Service, 2306 NE 34th St. Kevin G. Szmania, born 12/26/87, was taken into custody on Polk County SO warrant charging probation violation. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:38 p.m. Assault IV Domestic, 1585 NE 19th St. Erin Elizabeth Domian, born 12/14/93, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
12:48 a.m. Trespass, 1501 NW 40th Pl. John Edward Hostetler, born 4/30/82, was taken into custody for Trespass after returning to casino property after initial incident. Hostetler transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:54 a.m. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported finding a plastic bag with small amount of white substance.
11:39 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1585 SE 19th St. Requesting extra patrol and check for camping violation and possible trespass. Caller believes a male has been trespassed from premises due to restraining order with father. He is camping on the North side of the property where residents go to smoke, there is a sleeping bag, lots of trash and was seen urinating at the location.
1:38 p.m. Theft, 1036 NW Inlet Ave. Package reported as delivered at 11:17 a.m. When the caller got home at 12:30 p.m. it was gone off the porch. $58 value.
7:39 p.m. Agency Assist, 1700 Block NW Hwy 101. Reported occupants of a vehicle involved in a fight in Grande Ronde. Vehicle located and stopped. Suspect cited and released for DWS misdemeanor. Registered owner came to scene to retrieve the vehicle.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
2:57 p.m. Theft, 2307 NE 29th St. Caller reported theft of $245 sometime between 10/26/19 and 10/28/19.
8:31 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Theft of Pendleton blanket from gift shop. Suspect cited and released for Theft 2, excluded from casino.
