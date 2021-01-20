The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 11
12:39 p.m. Fraud, 213 SE Neptune Ave. Victim reported that a fake Ebay app took $400 out of her account.
12:41 p.m. Theft, 1921 SW Coast Ave. Victim reported that her vehicle was broken into last night and her wallet was taken.
2:26 p.m. Burglary, 1070 NW 6th Ct. Caller reported that a vacation rental was broken into. Request for extra patrol.
9:16 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Theft, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported a male put items in his pockets, was currently standing in line to pay for other items in hand. Suspect was arrested on Lincoln County warrant and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant. He was also charged with Theft III and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
3:46 a.m. Burglary, 144 SE Hwy 101, Lees Restaurant. Officers responded to an alarm call for glass break detection. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door was shattered. Subject seen on security camera breaking the door, taking something from off the counter and leaving southbound on foot.
9:55 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported missing a UHaul dolly from location.
11:06 a.m. Theft, 4722 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported the shed was broken into at location. Five fishing poles and reels taken. Fishing rods, 15-20 knifes and other fishing equipment also taken.
11:55 a.m. Trespass, 4157 N Hwy 101, Lighthouse Coin Laundry. Caller reported a male subject was in the business refusing to wear a mask or face covering. Caller requested officers to assist with removing male subject from the property. The man was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass II and transported to LCPD where he was issued a citation and released.
2:28 p.m. Theft, 3796 SE Hwy 101, LC Storage. Caller reported storage unit broken into.
Extra Patrol, 6840 NE Neptune Dr. Caller requested additional patrol in area. Male subject, colored pants, black shirt, seen on security camera coming up to caller’s vehicle at location at 3:47 a.m. Caller concerned about potential theft.
6:00 p.m. Stolen Plates, 2020 NE Hwy 101. Officer located stolen vehicle plates on a 2005 Volvo 4 door. Confirmed by Portland PD and seized.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
9:13 a.m. Crash, NW 34th St./N Hwy 101. Report of a single vehicle crash into a tree with injuries. Driver transported to hospital.
3:43 p.m. Found Property, NE 70th St./NE Logan Rd. Caller reported billfold and checkbook found near location.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
11:35 a.m. Theft, Lincoln City Outlet Mall. Employee reported theft of a rubber maid bin. Mall would like extra patrol.
11:36 a.m. Found Property, 2525 NW Hwy 101. A cell phone found over by the Community Center was turned into the fire department.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
7:26 a.m. Harassment, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Report that a female threw a sausage patty at victim's head and was in a verbal disturbance at location. Suspect arrested, transported to Lincoln County Jail for fingerprinting, ID'd, charged with Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II and Harassment. Subject cited and released.
11:32 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1146 NW 15th St. Report of trash and bags of cans in area. Request for extra patrol due to increase transient activity.
3:21 p.m. CITCON, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came to LCPD to tun in drugs and paraphernalia that belonged to boyfriend.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
9:11 a.m. Theft, 1635 NW Harbor. Report of a beak in to a storage unit. Theft of Stihl brand gas powered tools, weed whacker, hedge trimmer, backpack blower, all brand new.
9:49 a.m. Theft, 1017 SW 69th St. Report of theft of a utility trailer, no plates.
3:22 p.m. DUII Arrest, NW 15th St., Beach Access. Caller reported two vehicles racing at high speeds up and down the beach, passed the no vehicles beyond this point sign, also shooting off illegal fireworks. Suspect cited for Driving While Suspended, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was cited and released for DUII.
7:59 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1059 SW 13th St. Report that a suspect staying in RV at location. Male taken into custody on outstanding warrant from Lincoln County, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:37 p.m. Disturbance, 3456 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported hearing screaming and what sounded like two gunshots. Officers arrived on scene, sound of shots was actually a window breaking, possible domestic issue.
10:53 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male on the gaming floor who had been trespassed multiple times. Suspect cited and released for Trespass.
11:19 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Medication bottle found on the beach.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
12:00 a.m. Trespass, 4430 SE Hwy 101, Best Western. Caller reported male was refusing to leave the lobby, was using the hotel phone and would not give it back. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD, cited and released for Trespass.
7:25 a.m. Burglary, 4845 SW Hwy 101, IGA South. Caller reported business broken into and audible alarm sounding upon arrival. Suspect later contacted in after report of possible armed person. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Burglary II and Criminal Mischief I.
10:59 a.m. Found Property, 1035 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported she found a wallet on the beach just south of NW 15th Beach Access.
4:34 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake. Caller reported finding a wallet on SE Oar.
