The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
11:47 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St. Marylin Childs, born 7/1/86, was arrested on multiple FTA warrants for Larceny and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
10:06 a.m. Abandoned Auto, SW 50th St./SW 800 Blk., Old Hershey Lot. Lincoln City Towing responded for a vehicle removal of a 1985 Ford.
11:53 a.m. Crash, SW 32nd St./Hwy 101. Two-vehicle crash at location. Driver and passenger of Cadillac transported to hospital by ambulance.
11:45 a.m. Assault, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Rd. Juvenile transported to Juvenile Department after a report of an assault.
3:44 p.m. Trespass, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported that a subject refused to leave the property and has been previously trespassed. Officer responded, advised subject had left. At 4:48 p.m., Patrick Henry Alexander Martin, born 8/4/85, was taken into custody for trespass, also charged with Theft. Martin was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
8:30 a.m. Fraud, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported male and female at location attempting to exchange a counterfeit $100 bill.
10:57 a.m. Theft, 4649 SW Hwy 101, Rusty Truck. Caller reported the theft of bar stools from a storage area. Jonathan James Davis Anderson, born 12/23/82, was cited and released for Theft II.
1:21 p.m. Fraud, 1332 NW 19th St. Caller reported their social security number had been compromised. $5,500 loan opened in Dallas, Texas with caller’s information.
7:54 p.m. Hazard Tow, NE 35th St. Caller reported a vehicle parked “wonky” at the dead end. Car Care Tow was called for a hazard tow.
9:55 p.m. Trespass, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Caller reported several males were loitering in the Laundromat and he wanted them to move along. Kelly E. Helms, born 3/29/69, had a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County charging PV-Harassment. Helms was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. A second subject was advised that he was permanently trespassed from the location.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
9:12 a.m. Graffiti, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Laundry. Report of painted graffiti on side of the building.
11:46 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4794 SE Hwy 101, Sports and Imports. Trevor A. Westphal, born 8/13/71, taken into custody for failing to register, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:53 p.m. Traffic Crash, 2004 NW 36th St., TLC Credit Union. Vehicle off the roadway, down embankment and into building. Vehicle towed by Car Care, Pacific Power responded for possible damage to some wires and boxes.
3:01 p.m. Abandoned Auto, 2000 Blk SE Lee Ave. 2005 Ford Focus towed by Lincoln City Towing as abandoned.
3:51 p.m. Trespass, SW 49th St./Hwy 101. Nathan Cane Opperud, born 1/12/79, taken into custody after violating an exclusion order for City Parks. Opperud transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:20 p.m. Theft, 2010 NW 33rd St. Victim reported $700 was taken out of his account.
10:53 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1604 NE Hwy 101. Owner of vehicle parked behind Old Oregon contacted. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Marion County for Dangerous Drugs. Natasha Colleen Leggett, born 12/18/87, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
1:38 p.m. Crash, NE 17th/NE Oar Ave. First driver reported a two motor vehicle crash, non-injury, blocking the road. Car Care Tow and Lincoln City Towing called to tow both vehicles. Driver cited for dangerous left turn.
9:32 p.m. DUII Crash, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security called in an intoxicated driver trying to leave the valet lot after taking a nap. Caller reported driver had driven over a curb and on the sidewalk before crashing into an electrical box. Roger W. Welker, born 8/11/49, was taken into custody for DUII, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II. Welker received a citation for the charges.
10:52 p.m. Misuse of 911, 1745 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported his mom would not let him get an item out of her car and she had locked herself in her bedroom. Item was determined to be a bong.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
10:06 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1505 NE 6th Dr., Coast Vineyard Fellowship. Vehicle vandalized while left parked at location, windows broken and tire slashed.
3:10 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security called to report a male attempting to cash a fraudulent check. Male admitted to it being fake, ran from the building into the parking lot and was hiding in the bushes. Clayton E. Briggs, born 7/13/73, was detained and taken into custody. Briggs was cited and released for attempting to forge a document and possession of a forged document.
3:33 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of theft of sunglasses on video.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
12:01 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported two females had filled bags with grocery items and left the store without paying. An officer made contact with the subject at her apartment. She said she was giving a ride to a female named Sam or Stephanie and had dropped her off at the Hilltop Apartments and thought she had paid for her groceries. She said she didn’t have a way to contact the female. Officer will review video for possible suspect. Driving subject was trespassed from Safeway.
8:26 a.m. Reckless Driving, S Hwy 101 at milepost 119, Drift Creek. Report of a single vehicle into the river at location. Driver able to exit, non-injury. Vehicle submerged, damage to a power pole reported. Driver taken into custody for reckless driving and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, cited and released.
12:37 p.m. Found Property, 1505 NE 6th Dr. Caller reported a motor home on church property parked for three days and plugged into neighboring church power. Vehicle unoccupied, officer seized power cords.
