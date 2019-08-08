The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 29
2:22 am Burglary, 4900 SW Court Ave. Caller reported male banging on construction trailer trying to get inside it. Caller reported that the man told him he had a gun.
2:51 am Burglary, 5057 SW Beach Ave. Located house with forced entry.
11:32 am Criminal mischief, 2340 NE 35th St. Caller reported damage to her vehicle.
12:25 pm Theft, 115 SE Mast Ave. Caller reported her hammock swing and equipment was stolen from apartment porch overnight.
1:49 pm Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported unwanted contact with another female.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
7:40 am Criminal mischief, 1303 NW 12th St. Caller reported large amount of trash was dumped in parking lot.
1:09 pm Theft, 1760 NE Oar Ave. Caller reported package stolen from her porch.
6:28 pm Crash w/injuries, N Highway 101/NW 25th St. Caller reported two vehicle injury crash with one vehicle into the fire department construction area, and a third vehicle damaged by falling construction fence.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
10:45 am Disturbance, Burger King, 710 SE Highway 101. Caller reported customer causing scene at location.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
7:48 am Criminal mischief, 15th Street beach access. Caller reported light fixtures were damaged at beach access. Witnesses reported seeing unknown male destroying fixtures.
8:57 am Trespassing, 3535 SE Harbor Ave. Caller reported her neighbor informed her that male was on her back porch. Jeremy D. House, born 10/31/86, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on trespassing II.
4:48 pm Criminal mischief, Dorchester House, 2701 NW Highway 101. Caller reported two vehicles were broken into.
6:33 pm Probation violation, Keylock Apartments/SE 3rd St. Caleb A. Schoegje, born 7/19/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation violation.
7:43 pm Probation violation, Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. Sylvia R. Hutchinson-Hernandez, born 1/16/96, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation violation.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
10:13 pm Intoxicated, 1409 NW 14th St. Caller reported an intoxicated male causing problems outside. David J. Neese, born 12/19/68, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
7:47 pm Fraud, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Security reported counterfeit $100.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
12:40 am Assault, Snug Harbor, 5001 SW Highway 101. Caller reported she was assaulted by another female earlier in the night.
6:57 am Seized fireworks, Roads End Beach, 7400 NE Logan Rd. Several reports of fireworks in area. People were counseled and cleaned up used fireworks.
1:25 pm Shoplifter, Bi-Mart, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Loss prevention called police with shoplifter in manager’s office. Romona M. Lopez, born 5/6/56, was cited and released for theft III and trespassed from Bi-Mart.
5:56 pm Theft, Bi-Mart, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported shoplifter was in manager’s office. Renita Hogan, born 10/11/82. Was cited and released for theft III.
8:22 pm Theft, 1509 NW Highway 101. Caller reported someone impersonated male using store phone to start a premium credit card processing service.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF
MONDAY, JULY 29
2:35 am Poison, 939 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
10:11 am Suspicious activity, 623 N Overlook Loop, Otis
11:21 am Noise, 459 N Fawn Dr., Otis
3:52 pm Suspicious person, 3950 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
4:19 pm Hit & run, 56 S Highway 101, Depoe Bay
TUESDAY, JULY 30
10:17 am Theft, Salishan Lodge Pro Shop, 7760 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach
10:39 am Suspicious activity, 361 N Stockton Ave., Otis
11:42 am Suspicious activity, 249 N Stockton Ave., Otis
12:05 pm Suspicious vehicle, 6564 Siletz Highway 101, Lincoln City
4:14 pm Theft, 22 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
10:58 pm Suspicious person, 3509 NE East Devils Lake Rd., Otis
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
10:59 am Theft, 2689 N North Bank Rd., Otis
11:44 am Suspicious vehicle, 585 N North Bank Rd., Otis
2:16 pm Suspicious activity, 50 SE Ainslee Ave., Depoe Bay
7:40 pm Suspicious activity, 3700 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
8:29 pm Suspicious activity, 3700 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
12:35 am Noise, 735 SE Winchell Dr., Depoe Bay
10:25 am Suspicious activity, 10 Spruce St., Depoe Bay
3:20 pm Theft, 2911 NE Loop Dr., Otis
4:49 pm Criminal mischief, 6635 Neptune Ave., Gleneden Beach
5:47 pm Shots, 5140 S Summer Place, Lincoln City
8:27 pm Suspicious person, 5119 NE East Devils Lake Rd., Neotsu
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
6:14 pm Alarm, 735 N Deerlane Dr., Otis
10:09 pm Alarm, 531 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
1:58 am Noise, 98 N West View Circle, Otis
2:41 am Noise, 2050 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
3:12 am Noise, 154 Lincolnshire St., Depoe Bay
10:46 am Missing property, 2655 NE East Devils Lake Rd., Otis
11:57 am Burglary, 285 SE Shell Ave., Depoe Bay
12:17 pm Alarm, 8815 Keys Place, Gleneden Beach
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
9:02 am Suspicious person, 669 N Boulder Creek Dr., Otis
10:57 am Harassment, 380 SE Anchor Ave., Depoe Bay
11:07 am Suspicious activity, 360 SE Anchor Ave., Depoe Bay
11:19 am Noise, 426 N Vista Terrace Dr., Otis
1:28 pm Domestic, 4994 N Highway 101, Neotsu
6:10 pm Suspicious vehicle, 6597 NE Park Lane, Otis
8:25 pm Noise, 740 N Deerlane Loop, Otis
