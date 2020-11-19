The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOV. 9
6:50 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported that between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. that her vehicle and several others were broken into.
10:59 p.m. Trespass, 3043 NE 28th St., North Lincoln Hospital. Benjamin W. Pasciyo, born 1/25/90, was reportedly creating a disturbance at the hospital. Pasciyo taken into custody for Trespass and transported to LCPD.
11:06 p.m. Domestic, 2316 NE 34th St. Report of a domestic at location. Martin Gonzalez Salcido, born 8/16/97, taken into custody for Assault IV - Domestic Violence and Criminal Mischief III. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
12:52 a.m. ATL Request, Lincoln City Area. Caller reported that her husband took their car in Eugene and entered Lincoln City two days ago and has not returned. Caller thinks he is with ex girlfriend and caller wants to know if LCPD sees her vehicle.
1:23 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4843 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported that a male showed up outside her apartment trying to get her to leave with him, she refused.
11:33 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2048 NE Hwy 101, Oscars. Vehicle reported stolen from location. Suspect last in possession of vehicle in Salem area. Vehicle later recovered by family.
4:34 p.m. Extra Patrol, 3423 NW Port Ct. Homeowners requested additional patrol in area due to recent package theft. Male suspect, thin build, blue jacket, driving and older Nissan.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
10:50 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2914 NW Neptune Ave. Caller reported on behalf of neighbor that a vehicle had been vandalized.
7:47 p.m. Assist on Arrest, SE 3rd St./SE Neptune Ave. Traffic stop initiated, driver driving while suspended and had multiple warrants out of Corvallis and Linn County. Kimberly I. Novak, born 12/27/68, cited and released on warrants.
8:14 p.m. Found Property, 828 NE Hwy 101, Mazatlan. Subject found purse while walking home from location. Left at front counter.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
5:03 a.m. Traffic, 3350 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Initial traffic stop for speeding, vehicle registered to another owner, suspect turned out to be someone who is felony code 10.
7:09 a.m. Impound Tow, NW 39th St., Beach Access. Multiple caller reporting a vehicle stuck on the beach at high tide. Owner cited for Failure to Obey Traffic Control device and for Unlawful Use of a Throughway. Car Care responded for tow. Additional citation later issued for no insurance.
Extra Patrol, 4660 SE Hwy 101. Caller is new owner of business. She reports a male subject has been sleeping in the doorway and defecating on the property. Male is described as older with glasses, beanie, blue jacket and jeans. Caller would like subject trespassed from the property.
8:06 p.m. Attempted Burglary, 3222 NE Union Ave. Caller reported three subjects with flashlights in her backyard attempting to break into her shed. LE and LCSO K9 Unit searched but unable to located subjects.
9:57 p.m. Disturbance, 545 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported his wife scratched him, broke his fishing rods, he had to pull his vehicle over as he couldn’t drive safely with her hitting him. Tanya Cook, born 6/21/56, arrested for Assault IV - Domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
10:25 a.m. Hit and Run, 1745 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported his vehicle was hit in the parking lot on 11/10 by a silver minivan. Caller said the other driver did not exchange information and was verbally confrontational.
12:47 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 800 Hwy 101. Call from OSP regarding a firearm that was stolen at Sporting Goods. Reported stolen out of Lake Oswego.
9:20 p.m. Theft, 136 NW Hwy 101, Comfort Inn and Suites. Caller reported his shotgun, ammo and two machetes were stolen from his vehicle when he was at work. No signs of forced entry.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
1:01 a.m. Assist on Arrest, NW 21st St./NW Inlet Ave. Jared Smith, born 12/23/67, was cited and released on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County.
1:10 a.m. Trespass/Harassment, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Casino security reported a male refusing to leave, called back to report male was being detained. Scott J. Jackson, born 4/28/83, was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was cited for Trespass II and released.
7:45 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported a vehicle stuck on the beach at Canyon Drive Park. Tyler J. Clapp, born 7/10/90, was cited and released for driving while suspended. Also issued a citation for Driving on a Prohibited Throughway.
9:29 a.m. Menacing, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported female threatened his manager with a baseball bat. Jennifer M Belloir, born 4/2/81, was taken into custody for Menacing and Trespass II, along with a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for Intimidation, a misdemeanor warrant out of Washington County for Resisting Arrest and a felony warrant out of Yamhill County for Theft I. Belloir was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:20 a.m. Hit and Run, 1000 SE Hwy 101. Report of a red Dodge hitting a vehicle then leaving the location.
10:20 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of theft of money dropped on the floor. Casino has video. Subjects contacted by security, suspect refused to return the money. Kimberly B. Lawson McBride, born 9/17/51, taken into custody for Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Attempted Assault on a Police Officer. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
12:12 a.m. Arrest/Hazard Tow, Hwy 101 South of SW 51st St. Caller reported a vehicle parked on the median in the rocks. Female walking away from it very quickly, headed southbound. Elizabeth Kegg, born 1/20/70, was taken into custody for driving while suspended, transported to LCPD where she was cited and released. Car Care responded for tow.
1:09 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Found small bag with white substance.
1:10 p.m. theft, 2174 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of cell phone from area.
10:54 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Request for assistance in locating stolen cell phone from Grand Ronde PD. Located vehicle at location, contacted subjects affiliated and Jesse D. Nicklos, born 4/12/86, was taken into custody for Theft and Misdemeanor warrant. Transported to lodge in Polk County Jail.
