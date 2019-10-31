The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21
1:47 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security found a small baggie with a white powder substance. Charlene M. Bartelds, born 12/4/75, was cited and released for possession of cocaine.
6:43 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
11:14 a.m. Theft, 851 SW 10th St. Caller reported someone coming onto his property at night and stealing lawn décor. Four solar brass tiki torches valued at $80 each.
2:20 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported theft of maintenance tools. Theft occurred on 10/19/19, the casino has video of the incident. Estimated $1,000 worth of Dewalt tools taken. Male and female suspect also spent the night in one of the rooms under construction.
2:21 p.m. Hit and Run, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Caller reported his truck was hit while he was parked at the mall on 10/18/19.
3:24 p.m. Trespass, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported Patrick Martin, born 12/8/85, was on the property. Martin was previously trespassed on 9/30/19. Martin was cited and released for Trespass II.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
1:45 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1315 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported a male and female in neighborhood and then went into bushes at dead end. Jessica Richards, born 2/15/85, had a warrant out of Yamhill County. Richards was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:59 p.m. Burglary, 5220 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported that when someone was there working on her hot tub that it looked like someone was staying in the house. Dispatch reported no known suspect and no forced entry.
2:31 p.m. Crash, NW 21st St./Hwy 101. Single vehicle into light pole, no injuries. Driver contacted car care tow on her own.
6:23 p.m. Assist on Arrest, NE 49th Ct./NE Voyage Ave. Jared Smith, born 12/23/67, was taken into custody on PV detainer. Smith was transported to the Lincoln County Police Department and then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:19 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Felony Warrant, 3500 NW Hwy 101. Jeffery A. Bagley, born 6/14/62, was taken into custody on a felony warrant and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
12:14 a.m. Vehicle Impound, NW Logan Rd./NW 57th St. Traffic stop initiated, vehicle displaying incorrect plate. Driver cited for driving while suspended, vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
7:48 a.m. Impound Tow, SW Hwy 101/SE Devils Lake Rd. Traffic stop initiated, vehicle impounded for no insurance.
7:59 a.m. Crash, NW Hwy 101/NW 30th St. Two-vehicle, non-blocking/non-injury crash. Michaela Nelson, born 8/14/72, was cited for failing to obey traffic control device.
Extra Patrol Request, 3469 NW Hwy 101, Western Title. Extra patrol requested for transient/camping activity. Vehicles have been parking on the street behind the location and transients have been hanging out under the building. Caller reported that there has been a lot of vandalism and littering under the building.
12:30 p.m. Suspicious Person, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a male and female who were possibly involved in a theft that occurred on 10/21/2019 at the Chinook Winds Casino hotel and were sleeping in the bus stop by Safeway. Christopher A. Lewis, born 10/6/88, was taken into custody on suspicion of theft. Tara D. Bridge, born 6/5/74, was taken into custody for giving false information, suspicion of theft and for a warrant. Both parties were transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
1:58 p.m. Theft, 1030 SE Oar Ave., Bi-Mart. Bi-Mart reported that a gun was stolen within the past month. Gun case lock was not secure.
2:34 p.m. Found Property, 1938 NE 58th St. Caller reported personal belongings and drug paraphernalia were left in a vacation rental.
3:40 p.m. Crash, 565 NW Hwy 101. Two-vehicle accident occurring in front of Beach Baby Resale. No citations issued, no tows needed.
11:32 p.m. Found Property, NW Logan Rd./44th St. Officer located a security camera and black Verizon phone.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24
12:14 a.m. Disorderly Conduct, 2429 NW Hwy 101. Multiple calls of female in area creating a disturbance. Erin Marie Cochran, born 3/10/84, was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:05 a.m. Theft, 1817 SE 19th St. Theft of Halloween decorations from lawn.
6:02 a.m. Trespass, 4041 NW Logan Rd. Female previously trespassed sleeping on property. Tonya Michelle Marfil, born 4/6/74, was cited and released for Criminal Trespass II.
9:53 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 1500 NW 19th St. Abandoned vehicle towed by car care specialists, entered in leds as abandoned.
1:42 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 861 SW 48th St. Caller reports her daughter Jade Norman, born 9/15/91, kicked her door, pushed and shoved, possibly put something in the gas tank of her vehicle and took her dog. Jade Norman was arrested and charged with Theft I, Disorderly Conduct II, Criminal Mischief II and was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:46 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 801 SW Hwy 101. Report taken for investigation of defecating and urinating on city property. Lucille Masterson, born 12/23/53 and Dwight Masterson, born 5/22/70, were cited for Criminal Mischief and Public Urination. They were both given an exclusion notice for 180 days for all city parking lots.
9:27 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3128 NE Hwy 101. Reports property stolen in Corvallis is for sale at the antique mall in Lincoln City.
Extra Patrol Request, 1585 SE 19th Street. Caller reported Halloween decorations taken. Zombie head, possible vandalism of a pumpkin in the area.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
10:05 a.m. Theft, 1729 NE 6th. Caller reported mail stolen and two checks forged.
Extra Patrol Request, 4061 NE Windward Pl. Caller reported people trying locked doors, going through trash and sleeping on sidewalks.
1:47 p.m. Trespass, 4041 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported that a male is refusing to leave the property. Timothy Turner, born 3/20/83, was cited and released on a warrant out of Lincoln County.
2:33 p.m. Crash, NW 13th St./NW Hwy 101. Witness called to report there was a two-vehicle non-injury non-blocking crash.
4:43 p.m. DWS Felony, NW 40th St. Aaron Deen Andrews, born 10/26/72, was taken into custody for Driving While Suspended felony and was also charged with a Lincoln County Jail warrant FTA DUII.
5:56 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a white 2007 Ford van was stolen this morning around 9 a.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
5:36 p.m. Disturbance, 1301 NW 21st St., Sea Horse Motel. Reported dispute with girlfriend. Jessica A. Cummings, born 9/16/82, was taken into custody for Trespass after refusing to leave the property when told by management. Cummings was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:35 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a female dropped a cigarette pack containing white crystal substance.
10:13 p.m. Theft, 220 SE Hwy 101. Purse and wallet reported stolen from vehicle at location.
11:41 p.m. Traffic Crash, 1452 NE 6th Dr., Devils Lake State Park. Report of a vehicle off roadway. Dispatch located the vehicle, Nicole M. Cipres, born 4/24/82, was on the scene with a misdemeanor warrant from Lincoln County Jail. Cipres was cited and released to appear on 11/04/2019 at 8:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
3:04 a.m. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St. Casino security reported drug paraphernalia found on main gaming floor.
9:47 a.m. Graffiti, 4850 SE Hwy 101. Ace Hardware employee reported extensive graffiti on the building just North of the hardware store.
