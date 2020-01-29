The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
9:41 a.m. Found Property/Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Security advised subject had turned in credit cards after attempting to use them. Security confirmed victim reported lost property/wallet previously. Anthony Brian Warner, born 12/7/70, was taken into custody for attempted fraudulent use of credit card, attempted ID theft and possession of meth. Warner was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:22 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Oregon driver’s license turned in after it was found in Starbucks parking lot.
10:28 p.m. Traffic, D River Wayside/Hwy 101. Vehicle initially pulled over for speed. No visible plates. Driver identified himself as a sovereign citizen, refusing to present ID. Forced entry was made into the vehicle. Jordan G. Harwood, born 12/21/77, was taken into custody for failure to carry ID, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, speeding, driving while suspended violation and failure to display registration. Harwood was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
7:22 a.m. Theft, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Officer responded to theft report.
10:27 a.m. Found Property, 2760 NW 28th St., Dorchester Park. Caller found wallet at location and brought it to police department.
11:08 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW 26th St./NW Keel Ave. Requesting extra patrol throughout the area due to locating large amount of drug paraphernalia and syringes in the bushes.
11:57 a.m. Hit and Run, NW 25th St./NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported that a vehicle knocked over a stop sign and left the scene.
5:00 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported their wallet was stolen.
9:04 p.m. Disturbance/Assist on Arrest, 3417 SW Harbor. Multiple 911 calls receive regarding a disturbance in a motel room. Aron Johnson, born 7/7/95, had two warrants out of two different jurisdictions. Johnson was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
1:42 a.m. Driving/DUII, SW Bard/Hwy 101. Call received of possible driver under the influence leaving Chinook Winds. Vehicle stopped at location. Patrick Thompson, born 1/17/94, was arrested for DUI and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Vehicle impounded by Car Care Towing.
11:01 p.m. Disturbance, 4700 SE Hwy 101/SW 51st St. First call was a report of a disturbance at south US Food Mart. While officer were responding, a second caller on SW 51st St. reported a male had taken her purse, left in a vehicle and then parked at Mo’s. Both issues stem from a domestic problem.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
1:08 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report taken for counterfeit $5 bill.
4:06 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2378 SE 3rd St. Caller’s unlocked vehicle was entered last night. He would like extra patrol in the area.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported an intoxicated male was pushing an employee and swung at a customer. Officers located suspect at McDonalds. Claude H. Cochran Jr., born 6/24/54, was taken into custody for Harassment, Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Cochran was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
10:21 a.m. Extra patrol request during daylight hours for public intoxication in front of 1266 SW 50th and Taqueria next door
1:14 p.m. Found property, NW 30th St/NW Jetty Ave, Reported an open switchblade left on top of the book box.
12:26 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, 950 SE 32nd St., Caller, Brittany Allen, born 8/10/95 reported Lucas P Reyes-Ownings, born 12/28/94, violation of restraining order involving text messaging.
3:35 p.m. 4845 SW Hwy 101, S. IGA, Dale M Webb, born 12/06/60 was taken into custody on earlier fraud case, transported to Lincoln City Police Department
3:39 p.m. 3232 SE harbor Dr. Apt A6, Caller, Rache B Johnson, born 10/07/96 reorted that Joshua J Ponzio, born 10/28/2000, entered her apt. at the Lincoln Woods and stole a car battery. Report taken.
