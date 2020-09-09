The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 31
12:30 a.m. Harassment, 1777 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported possible assault. Subject cited and released for Harassment.
10:34 a.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Male threatened gas attendant and left without paying for $10 gas in black Dodge Ram quad cab with no plates.
1:18 p.m. Assault, 1547 SE 3rd St. Caller reported that two individuals showed up, and one held her down while the other took the caller’s dog.
2:47 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2490 NE Hwy 101. Request night shift attempt contact at two camps in the wooded area, just north of the church to identify the subjects camping there.
4:00 p.m. Disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Paradise Inn. Report of a male and female yelling inside a room. David Boswell, born 9/28/58, arrested for Assault IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:13 p.m. Hit and Run, SE 19th St./Hwy 101. Report of a black possible H2 Hummer that struck another vehicle.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
4:15 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2735 NW Inlet. Flagged down by employee requesting extra patrol form 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. in their new parking area due to increased transient activity.
10:11 a.m. Warrant Arrest, 2490 NE Hwy 101, St. James Episcopal Church. Came across subjects while checking wooded area along driveway north side of the property. Janelle J. Klaar, born 6/13/83, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for FTA possession of meth, cited and released to appear.
12:29 p.m. Missing Property, 1618 NE Oar Ave. Handgun missing from normal place. Report taken for missing .38 caliber Smith and Wesson Snubnose 6 shot, black rubber handle, silver in color.
1:31 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1153 SE 3rd St. House under construction. Having problems with transients trespassing on the property.
11:32 p.m. Disturbance, 5001 SW Hwy 101. Report of a fight between two females outside the Snug. Jennifer Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, arrested, cited and released on warrant out of Lincoln County.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:53 a.m. Found Property, 1713 NW 21st St. Knife found after possible siphoning of gas.
8:25 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Damage to dumpster and vacuum machines.
8:34 a.m. Burglary, 1565 NW 31st Pl. Arrived to find residence burglarized via garage.
11:46 a.m. Runaway, 2439 NE 29th St. Report that son had runaway and was possibly in Yamhill County.
1:50 p.m. Traffic Crash, 2981 SW Hwy 101, Dory Cove. two vehicle crash blocking, possible injury. Information exchanged, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pac West responded. Lincoln City towing towed both vehicles.
3:07 p.m. Found Property, Taft 51st St. Access. Cell phone found on the beach, gray ‘ZTE.’
Extra Patrol, 3048 SW Anchor, lot south of location on gravel access road. Vehicle broken down on access road with occupants staying inside.
