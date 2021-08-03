Police Blotter

Friday July 23
7:29 a.m. Police officer hold, 3430 NE Hwy 101-Ashley Inn. Report of emotionally distressed person, female, in the area darting into traffic.
8:20 a.m. Criminal mischief, 522 NW Inlet Ave #5. Caller reported vehicle vandalized while parked in front of location, report taken.
9:56 a.m. Assist outside agency 200 SE Tide Ave. 911 call from unknown female for domestic at location. Misdemeanor Warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Contempt, Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Benton County for FTA Assault, Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Linn County for FTA contempt. Cite and release warrant confirmed out of Albany PD disorderly conduct. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on Lincoln County warrant, cited and released for OTHS. Report taken
11:36 a.m. Burglary 1500 SE Devils Lake RD-Attic Salt. Reported business broken into. Funds from cash box and register missing. Report taken
12:14 p.m. Crash SW HWY 101/51st St. Multiple callers reported two vehicle crash, blocking/injury. Two patients transported to SNLH, Car Care responded for both vehicles, one driver cited for Failure to obey traffic control device and careless driving.
7:22 p.m. Found Property NW 26th St/NW Neptune. Multiple callers reported a group of teens or young adults walking around with a disabled parking sign. Sign retrieved from subjects. Case number issued for found property.
8:54 p.m. Trespass 1602 SE Port Dr. Subject cited and released after it was reported he was at his aunt’s house without permission. Transported to NLH for mental health evaluation.
11:31 p.m. Criminal Mischief 1304 SW 62nd ST. Victim reported someone wrote obscenities on her door. Report taken.
Saturday July 24
12:18 a.m. Assault IV Domestic Travel Lodge 1713 NW 21st ST. Subject taken into custody after a report of a male creating a disturbance.
5:29 p.m. DUII NW Oar Ave/NW 34th ST. Multiple callers reported gray sedan unable to maintain lane coming into Lincoln City from Hwy 18. Traffic stop initiated, field sobriety test performed. Subject taken into custody and transported to LCPD for DUII and Reckless driving. Car Care responded for impound.
7:19 p.m. Harassment 12200 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported girlfriend’s son had charged at him, threw lamp and food at him. Subject had left scene on foot and was located nearby. Medics responded due to reporting party having a cut on his hand. Subject taken into custody and transported to LCPD where he was cited and released for harassment.
8:58 p.m. Fight 4101 NW Logan Rd, Safeway. Report of fight at location. Subject contacted an taken into custody, transported to LCPD. Cited and released from LCPD for disorderly conduct and theft. Report taken.
9:06 p.m. Trespass 4157 N Hwy 101, McMenamins Brewpub. Multiple calls reporting male yelling and screaming at customers, had been previously trespassed from location. Subject was arrested for criminal trespass II. He was transported to SNLH after making suicidal threats, report taken.
Sunday July 25
8:49 a.m. 4101 NW Logan Rd. Assist outside agency. OSP calls regarding a theft at Fogarty Creek. Victim card being used at Safeway. Report taken.
10:55 a.m. Disturbance 427 SE Oar Ave. Caller reports a disturbance between her ex fiancé and neighbor, reports subject broke the handle off car door. Report taken.
3:12 p.m. Extra Patrol 4900 SE Inlet. Caller reports a female with red hair has a motorhome parked behind ACE in lot, told him he couldn’t park there to wait for anyone as she and her two cats lived there. Requested extra patrol as she has been reportedly camped there for several days.
8:25 p.m. Driving while suspended/misdemeanor SW 29th ST/Hwy 101. Officer initiated traffic stop at location. Driver cited and released. Car Care responded for impound tow.
11:51 p.m. Theft 1343 NW Highway 101, Marci’s Bar. Reporting bench was stolen from outside of business. Report taken.
Monday, July 26
4:36 a.m. DUII 1910 SE Hwy 101, Hilltop Inn. Traffic stop initiated for speed. Subject arrested and transported to LCPD, cited and released for DUII felony and Driving while suspended misdemeanor. Report taken.
7:18 a.m. Theft 1604 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports contents of wallet went missing Friday night, missing card has now been used twice. Report taken
9:25 a.m. Assist outside agency. NW 26th subject arrested for warrants out of Lincoln County. Transported to LCJ.
9:25 a.m. AOA Found Property 1503 SE East devils Lake Rd. Found wallet in county. County notified, will send deputy to retrieve, wallet taken for safekeeping.
11:59 a.m. SE Oar Av/SE Devils Lake Rd. Report of two vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash. One driver cited for careless driving resulting in accident. Report taken.
1:14 p.m. DOA 2945 NW Jetty Ave RM 105 Surftides. Caller reported deceased subject found in room after failing to check out of hotel. Report taken.
9:11 p.m. AOA 950 SE 32nd St. # 11. Officers responded to location to attempt to locate subject for probable cause from Newport PD. Subject also had two extraditable warrants out of CA. Subject jumped out a window and hid in the woods. LCSO responded with K9. Subject located and taken into custody. Pacific West Ambulance and medics responded for possible injury from the jump. Subject also charged with escape III. Transported to SNLH by LCPD for jail clearance then transported to LCJ.
Tuesday, July 27
2:57 a.m. OD 1797 SE 14th St. Sand Piper Apts. Officers responded to overdose call. Narcan administered twice. Male was transported to SNLH by Pac West.
8:38 a.m. Disturbance 426 SE Jetty Report taken of a disturbance. Yelling, slamming things.
8:51 a.m. Disturbance 200 SE Tide Caller states subject is there and LCPD needs to come pick him up. Report taken.
9:40 a.m. Theft 3796 SE Highway 101 Caller reporting that multiple units have been broken into, outside gate on High School Dr. was cut open. Report taken
11:06 a.m. Found Property 5001 SW Rx meds available for pick up at location. Property belongs to subject from previous LE contact. Subject transported to SNLH.
2:47 p.m. Crash 1430 NE Hwy 101 Vehicle vs Pedestrian near location victim required medics for evaluation, vehicle remained on site of LE contact. Driver cited and released for failure to stop and remain stopped for pedestrian. Report taken.
2:47 p.m. Shoplift 1777 NW 44th St- Chinook Winds. Casino security guard reported female shoplifter was detained in first aid room. Subject cooperative. Report taken.
5:31 p.m. Crash SW 48th St/SE Hwy 101 Report of head-on crash involving semi-truck. Multiple patients, vehicles blocking SB lanes of Hwy 101. LE, PWA and NLF responded. Life Flight landed at Taft HS for Patient transport. Car care responded for tow on Dodge. Driver of van cited and released from SNLH for reckless driving, reckless endangering, fail to perform duties of driver and assault III. Report taken.
Wednesday, July 28
1:18 a.m. Theft 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn and Suites. Caller reported someone broke into cash drawer while she was away from desk. Suspect pried drawer open, cash taken, report taken.
8:41 a.m. Crash 2310 NE Reef Av. Caller reports crash occurred 7/26/21, was pinned between work truck and 2nd vehicle. Report taken.
9:24 a.m. AOA 800 SE Hwy 101. Firearm denial, report taken.
9:34 a.m. Theft 2429 NW Hwy 101 caller reports a theft occurred earlier this morning. She has surveillance. Report taken.
10:01 a.m. Theft 1129 NE Lake Dr. Caller reports theft of a kayak, double seat, orange with white bottom. Report taken.
10:01 a.m. Found property 5901 NW Logan Rd. Caller found an iphone on beach in Road’s end. Phone taken for safekeeping, report taken.
2:29 p.m. Theft 1929 NE 71st St caller reporting theft of a road bike, black and white Kona. Report taken
2:43 p.m. Hit and run 1410 SE Hwy 101 caller reports an older white Toyota Tacoma struck their vehicle and left EB on SE 14th.
5:50 p.m. Theft, criminal mischief II Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 SW 44th ST. Caller observed a male take a bicycle out of the back of a truck. Officer responded, suspect vehicle located at Safeway. Suspect cited and released for theft and criminal mischief.
6:48 p.m. ID Theft Safeway 4101 NW Logan Rd. Officer requested a case number, still under investigation.
Thursday, July 29
10:45 a.m. Car Clout 2151 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reporting vehicle broken into while parked at location, no damage reported to vehicle, missing cash and gas credit cards from vehicle. Report taken.
3:21 p.m. Warrant service 3138 SE Hwy 101 subject taken into custody and transported to LCJ on a Lincoln County misdemeanor failure to appear warrant for DUII, reckless driving, and criminal mischief II.
4:19 p.m. Assault 4090 NE Highway 101- LC Animal Clinic. Caller reported ex-girlfriend assaulted him, injury above eye. Suspect contacted at residence on NE 29th. Taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Report taken.
6:27 p.m. Animal 3730 SW Anchor CT Caller reported that her children were bitten by a pitbull on the beach. Officer responded, took report. Subject arrested and taken into custody on Shasta County CA warrant, charging Failure to appear on felony charge of harmful death. Transported to LCJ. Dog transported to Animal Shelter.
