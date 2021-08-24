police blotter

Friday, August 13
8:05 a.m. Theft, 1520 NE Hwy. 101- Granny’s Attic. Reported theft of jewelry from Monday August 9. Nine pieces, estimated value of $1,000, report taken
8:41 a.m. Theft Lincoln City. Report of cell phone left in public restroom, possibly stolen. Pinging in area of Comfort Inn, report taken.
10: 57 a.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy. 101, Comfort Inn. Reported theft of two dark teal bicycles valued at $850. Serial numbers taken, report taken, both bikes entered into LEDS/NCIC as stolen.
4:23 p.m. Theft, 95 SW Highway 101. Reported cell phone was stolen from restroom at D River and she had pinged it to the comfort inn, report taken.
6:40 p.m. Theft, 800 SE Hwy. 101. Caller reported that a female took a magnifier, report taken.
6:40 p.m. Suspicious activity, 257 SE Surf Ave. Caller reported someone in her neighbor’s shed. Arrest was made, charged on Lincoln County warrant, two counts of failure to appear on menacing and disorderly conduct. Also charged with criminal mischief II, criminal mischief III and offensive littering.
6:41 p.m. Dog bite, 2830 NE 367. Reported she was bit by dog that has a history of biting people, report taken.
8:31 p.m. Theft, space age, 565 SW Hwy 101. Employee reported that a female got upset when asked to wear a mask, stole a bag of chips and tried to hit caller with her vehicle, officer took report.
Sat., August 14
6:07 a.m. Burglary, 565 SW Hwy. 101, space age. Employee arrived for work, found business door damaged, report taken.
8:43 a.m. Car clout, 3282 NE South St. Reported vehicle broken into while parked in driveway at location. Gray shoulder bag containing iPad in black hard case stolen from vehicle, report taken.
4:46 p.m. Taft area. Found ID somewhere in Taft. Turned in to LCPD. ID seized for safekeeping. Report taken.
6:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 5201 SW Hwy. 101. Multiple calls reporting male screaming and swearing. Also, a report that he possibly charged at a vehicle. Officers contacted him and he has several different warrants from multiple agencies. LCJ was unable to lodge. He was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Warrants left in the system, LCJ may be able to lodge at a future date if they are not at capacity. He has been excluded from all city parks and open spaces for 30 days.
7:49 p.m. Extra patrol, 2144 NE 29th St. Report of male coming on his property, subject looking in his vehicles. Extra patrol requested for possible car prowler.
10:29 p.m. Suspicious person, 1815 NW Hwy. 101, officer spotted subject from previous case. He was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was later cited and released for fraud, burglary and theft. LCJ Refused to lodge. Report taken
Sunday, August 15
2:54 a.m. Criminal mischief, 1713 NW 21st St., Travelodge. Reporting hearing subjects smash a chair possibly into a parked vehicle. Did not witness it but heard it and saw two males and a female running from the area. Report taken.
9:32 a.m. Theft, 2945 NW Jetty Ave, Surftides. Reported theft of miscellaneous jewelry from hotel room, report taken.
10:54 a.m. Found property, NE 28th and ne west devils lake rd. Advised construction equipment scattered all over at above location. Property transported and report taken.
12:39 p.m. Hit and run, 1713 NW 21st St. Report taken.
3:17 p.m. Theft, 1255 NW Hwy. 101. Advised of possible theft of delivery at location.
4:14 p.m. Theft, 2401 NW Hwy. 101. Tip jar stolen; report taken.
7:27 p.m. Found property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Found wallet, returned to owner
Monday, August 16
2:22 a.m. Disturbance, 1797 SE 14th St. Report of female breaking into apartment and causing a disturbance. She was taken into custody and transported to LCPD on charges of trespass |, assault IV, harassment, and disorderly conduct. LCJ was over-capacity and was not able to lodge, he was cited and released on listed charges.
1:58 p.m. Suspicious activity, SW 51st St.- near pavilion. Report of female possibly dealing drugs out of vehicle parked at location. Officer made contact and female provided false information. Confirmed she had an out of county misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and possession. Cited and released.
6:40 p.m. Theft, NE Sal La Sea Dr/ NE Port Dr. Vehicle broken into and items taken. Report taken and driver’s license entered in LEDS.
10:05 p.m. Stolen vehicle. 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Female reporting her vehicle was stolen. Was last seen at chinook winds casino on 08/14/2021. Vehicle was entered as signed stolen. Was shortly located by Albany Police Department. Vehicle removed from LEDS. Report taken.
Tuesday, August 17
12:48 a.m. Disturbance, 3043 NE 28th St. SNIH. Reported person causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Cited and released for disorderly conduct ii and criminal mischief ii.
3:46 a.m. 3327 NW Hwy. 101, US Market. Multiple callers reporting male screaming obscenities and yelling for help. He was taken into custody and transported to LCJ. He was charged with Disorderly conduct II. Report taken.
8:08 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2205 NE 22nd, Kirtsis Field. Damage to restrooms, report taken.
5:03 p.m. Missing person, Lincoln City 21st St Beach Access. Advised person was missing and wallet had washed up on shore at above location. Report taken and entered in LEDS/NCIC
