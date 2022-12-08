Lincoln City, OR (97367)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.