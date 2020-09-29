featured Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide - 2020-21 Sep 29, 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our 2020-21 Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide here!Just click in the center or the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf Online Poll Do you feel local authorities communicated effectively during the Echo Mountain Complex fire? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 9-30-20 Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 9-30-20 View our 9-30-20 E-Edition right here! Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles E-Editions The News Guard's E-Edition for 9-30-20 News Governor issues residential eviction ban amid wildfire response and recovery efforts News Lincoln County Commissioners shift focus to fire recovery, rebuild Special Publications Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide - 2020-21 MORE Latest News News Pandemic: CDC discouraging Halloween trick-or-treating News Samaritan to present breast cancer virtual education series in October +2 Community Cache the Coast kicks off in October along the Central Oregon Coast News State issues insurance emergency order for wildfire victims × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles E-Editions The News Guard's E-Edition for 9-30-20 News Governor issues residential eviction ban amid wildfire response and recovery efforts News Lincoln County Commissioners shift focus to fire recovery, rebuild Special Publications Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide - 2020-21 News Oregon recognized as leader in efforts to stem climate and ocean changes MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Pandemic: CDC discouraging Halloween trick-or-treating News Samaritan to present breast cancer virtual education series in October +2 Community Cache the Coast kicks off in October along the Central Oregon Coast News State issues insurance emergency order for wildfire victims +2 Community Learn to can tuna with new video MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesMan accidentally shoots himself in store checkout linePolice Blotter: Person reportedly stabbed multiple times with broken meth pipeAttempted murder suspect arrested in SiletzThree narcotics suspects arrested in Newport after warrant searchFEMA remains in Lincoln City after fire containmentLincoln County expecting strong winds, heavy showers throughout WednesdayLincoln County workers may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment AssistanceCache the Coast kicks off in October along the Central Oregon CoastCity schedules after action review for evacuation analysisODOT offers to remove hazardous trees for property owners CommentedLetter: Fireworks Issue (1)Letter: Lincoln City Urban Renewal Project (1) MORE This Week's Print Ads Samaritan Taylor Taylor Edward Jones - Wendy Wilson Real Estate Fibre thank you Gerber Tire Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $60.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.