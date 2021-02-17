featured Columbia to Coast Property Magazine - Spring 2021 Feb 17, 2021 Feb 17, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our Spring 2021 Columbia to Coast Property Magazine here!Just click on the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf Online Poll Do you think school sports should be starting this month? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 2-16-21 Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 2-16-21 View our 2-16-21 E-Edition right here! Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles Special Publications Columbia to Coast Property Magazine - Spring 2021 +19 Community Depoe Baykery finds new home at Salishan E-Editions The News Guard's E-Edition for 2-16-21 +32 Community Photos: St. James Santiago School crafts handmade gifts for the community MORE Latest News Community Lakeview Senior Living celebrates Executive Director News Winter weather delays Lincoln County's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Public Safety Police Blotter: Man attempts to escape patrol vehicle after being arrested for trespassing News Federal lease allows Oregon State’s offshore wave energy testing facility to move ahead in 2021 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles Special Publications Columbia to Coast Property Magazine - Spring 2021 +19 Community Depoe Baykery finds new home at Salishan E-Editions The News Guard's E-Edition for 2-16-21 +32 Community Photos: St. James Santiago School crafts handmade gifts for the community News Worker injured during Highway 101 road repair project MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News Community Lakeview Senior Living celebrates Executive Director News Winter weather delays Lincoln County's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Public Safety Police Blotter: Man attempts to escape patrol vehicle after being arrested for trespassing News Federal lease allows Oregon State’s offshore wave energy testing facility to move ahead in 2021 +2 News Man arrested for DUII in Newport after stealing car to make court appearance MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesWorker injured during Highway 101 road repair projectDepoe Baykery finds new home at SalishanLincoln County receives additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccineOffbeat Oregon: Shipwreck became scene of massive, drunken looting partyPolice Blotter: Hotel stabbing leads to arrestBrief pursuit leads to arrest of intoxicated motorcyclistPhotos: St. James Santiago School crafts handmade gifts for the communityCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrolSenator Anderson introduces ‘Stimulus Check Protection Act’Historic Oregon timber negotiation underway, Governor says CommentedColumn: Vacation rentals are good for the new economy (1)Newport man arrested for DUII, manslaughter after fatal crash (1)OHA says ‘breakthrough’ cases are no surprise (1)Sen. Anderson questions Gov. Brown's COVID-19 metrics (1)Letter: Myths About STR’s (1) MORE This Week's Print Ads Boulder Ridge Hiring Bus Drivers Tillamook County Transportation District 061720 Andrews Painting HR Block Bryan P Fitzsimmons House Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $60.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.