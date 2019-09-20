On the road last week, the Taft Tiger football team found themselves struggling to maintain momentum against the Sutherlin Bulldogs. And much like the Tigers, my weekly picks didn’t garner much momentum either throughout last Friday night.
It's safe to say I missed the mark; picking just two out of six games correctly.
Just like Taft, I too will be looking to right the ship tonight. Me with my picks and the Tigers on the gridiron. And that’s the thing about football… sometimes it just takes one good week to get your confidence back up.
Here’s who I have winning in week three:
Taft vs. Knappa
The Tigers host a Knappa team that is returning several star players from last year’s playoff team that lost just a couple games in 2018. However, the Loggers have been shifting players around quite frequently to start the season, so they haven’t quite found that winning combination, which resulted in a loss last week to Toledo. Taft made some mistakes last week as well, and that defense that looked stellar in week one, gave up 33 points against Sutherlin. But I have no doubt the Tigers and head coach Jake Tolan have been in the film room all week and will correct some of those miscues. This could be a momentum shifter.
Winner: Taft
Newport at Siuslaw
What can I say? Two weeks in a row I’ve picked the Cubs and two weeks in a row they’ve been blown out. I’m not really sure what the issue is this season for Newport, but I do know that their opponent this week erased a 19-point deficit in the second half last week to get their first victory of the season. I think Siuslaw rolls at home.
Winner: Siuslaw
Toledo vs. Monroe
This is the game of the week in 2A football between two unbeaten top 10 teams. This game features contrasting styles of offensive play; Toledo who likes to air it out, and Monroe who will run you into the ground with their All-State running back. Defense will be the key to victory and the Dragons have looked pretty stout so far this season.
Winner: Monroe
Waldport at North Lake
The Irish couldn’t have asked for a better schedule to start the season. They win week one against Myrtle Point, take a week off, then play a winless North Lake team as a tune up this week before league play starts. I’m sticking with the luck of the Irish tonight.
Winner: Waldport
Siletz Valley at Mapleton
Siletz drew a tough Lowell team in week one. But they’ve had a week to regroup and although the Mapleton Sailors are 2-0 this season, I think Siletz will give them a challenge at home. Ultimately however, I’m going with the Sailors.
Winner: Mapleton
Eddyville Charter vs. Triangle Lake
What do these two teams have in common? They’ve both played newcomer Alsea this season in the 1A 6-man league. However, both teams had a very different end result during the two meetings, which makes this an easy pick.
Winner: Triangle Lake
