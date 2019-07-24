In what has been somewhat of a rollercoaster season for the local American Legion baseball team, the Mid Coast Dungies, with winning streaks, losing streaks and tough competition; the Dungies seemed to play their best ball when it really mattered and nearly made it to the State Tournament.
The summer league team, which features numerous Taft 7-12 current and former players, have struggled through their rigorous schedule at times, losing more games than they’ve won. However, this past week the Dungies needed to get a couple of wins to keep their State Tournament hopes alive; and they got them.
On July 19, the Dungies hosted the Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Frank Wade Park in Newport. Although they gave up two runs in the top of the first, it proved to be the only time the Dungies would trail in the game after scoring four in the bottom of the first.
The Mid Coast team would tack on four more runs in the second and four in the fourth to put the game out of reach for the visiting Hustlers. Taft players Jack Stempel and Josh Salsberry did their part at the plate to lead the Dungies to a 14-3 victory by recording a pair of hits each. On the mound, former Tiger Caleb King tossed a gem with a complete game and recording three strikeouts.
The momentum seemed to carry over for the Dungies as they welcomed the Eastside Cutters from Portland the following day to Frank Wade Field. The Dungies kept the bats rolling and scored four runs in the first inning. The game then shifted to a defensive battle until the fourth inning when the Mid Coast team exploded for eight runs, putting the game away as the Dungies won 13-0. It was a communal effort both at the plate and the on the mound for the Dungies as multiple Taft players recorded hits and Jack Stempel had a solid outing on the mound.
The Dungies faced a stiff test the following day in the final game of the Dungy Invitational tournament, going up against the 27-12 Corvallis Marketmen. The visiting squad preserved their solid reputation by earning an 8-1 victory to take the tournament title over the Dungies.
Despite the loss, the Dungies set themselves up for a final chance at a state tournament appearance; they would just have to beat the Willamette Valley Titans in a best of three series. On July 22, the teams met in Springfield for game one. An early home run for the Dungies had the game tied 1-1 before the Titans scored in the second and the fourth inning to give themselves a 4-1 lead. The Dungies were unable to get anymore runs going from then on and ended up dropping the first game of the series.
Game two was played Tuesday, as the Dungies looked to rebound from the series opening loss. However, in an almost identical game to the first, the Mid Coast squad ended up losing 4-1, effectively ending their season. A victory would have sent the Dungies to the State Championship Tournament held in Klamath Falls July 27-31.
