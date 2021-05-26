After a successful week at Districts, the Taft 7-12 track and field team took their talents to the 3A Culmination Championship Meet in Harrisburg on May 18.
In a meet that featured nearly 30 schools from across the state of Oregon, Taft had representation on both the track and the field events and garnered enough team points to take a top 15 finish for both the girls and boys squads.
Led by senior JJ French, the boys placed 14th overall. French competed in three events throughout the day and was crowned state champion in the boys pole vault after reaching the 13-01 mark. The winning vault was also a new personal record (PR) for French during his career.
French also had a strong showing in the 110 meter and 200 meter hurdle events. He placed fourth in each event, clocking a 16.79 in the 110 and 43.43 in the 300.
Also on the track for Taft was junior Austin Winters. Winters ran the 400 meter race, placing 10th with a time of 56.17.
In the field events, junior Juan Jose Lupercio-Rubio found himself in the top 10 in the long jump. His leap of 18-07.75 was good enough for eighth place overall.
The girls team cracked the top 10 among the 29 schools competing, taking 9th overall.
The girls were led by junior Kadence James who placed second in the girls high jump. With a leap of 5-00, James claimed the silver medal at the meet.
On the track, freshman Noelle Adams clocked a PR in the girls 300 meter hurdles. Her time of 50.64 was good enough for third place overall. Adams also competed in the girls 100 meter hurdles, placing 11th with a time of 18.94.
Sophomore Makaia Kessinger competed in both the 800 meter race and 3,000 meter race. After an 11th place finish in the 800, Kessinger ran a PR in the 3,000 to place fifth with a time of 11:57.77.
The 4x100 relay team of Adams, Arianna Moralez, Kaydince Beach and Aliviah Mode placed eighth with a time of 55.15. And the 4x400 relay team of Mode, Kessinger, Beach and Moralez placed ninth with a time of 4:43.69.
Taft had two additional competitors in the girls field events. Senior Avery Nightingale had a top five finish in the pole vault with a vault of 7-00. To round out Taft’s efforts, Moralez jumped a 14-08.75 in the girls long jump to place seventh overall.
