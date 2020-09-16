Seventy golfers from clubs around the state spent the day at Salishan Golf Links September 2 as part of the Oregon Golf Association Tour Series.
The OGA Tour events are open to OGA members who are interested in playing a variety of courses in Oregon and southwest Washington. Participants can earn modest prize money for top gross and net scores in their flights.
The OGA Tour series runs from April to September with 17 events scheduled. This year, the early part of the season had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 but the last 10 events were played, with COVID precautions in place. Salishan was the last stop on the Tour.
“This Tour stop is a great opportunity for us to showcase our golf course,” said Tom Graves, Head Golf Professional at Salishan. “Players really enjoy the scenery, the beach climate and the skill challenge at Salishan.”
Salishan golf member David St. George took top honors in the Senior Division Flight 1, firing a 3-over-par 74 and earning the $75 gross winner’s prize. Don Bruzzi finished 3rd in the net (handicapped) competition, with a net 76 and $45.
David Veit, also representing Salishan, shot a 94, which earned him 4th place gross in the Senior Division Flight 2 and $25.
Other Salishan participants were Bill Hermann and Erik Barton, who finished out of the money.
Results
Open Division, Flight 1
Gross winner: Jarrett Johnson, U-30 (OGA Young Players club), gross score 75
Net winner: Matt Clemo, Langdon Farms Golf Club (Aurora, Ore.), net score 75
Open Division, Flight 2
Gross winner: Michael Bien, Quail Valley Golf Club (Banks, Ore.), 82
Net winner: Robert Kvisto, Salem Golf Club, 73
Senior Division, Flight 1
Gross winner: David St. George, Salishan Golf Links, 74
Net winner: DeWayne Ledbetter, NW Golf Guys Players Club (Portland area), 75
Senior Division, Flight 2
Gross winner: Joe Murray, (no club listed), 87
Net winner: Frank Gray, NW Golf Guys Players Club, 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.