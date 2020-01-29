King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a nationally broadcast event featuring a Jr. Flyweight Title showdown between David Converse of Lincoln City, Ore. vs. Chris Quiroga of Anaheim, Calif. The main event features Gibran Alvarez and Daniel Stewart in a Light Heavy Weight battle and the Co-Main event Grace Cleveland vs. Angela Danzig in an Atom Weight battle.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with Fights at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 1-888-MAIN-ACT (624-6228) or go online to www.chinookwindscasino.com or in person at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Box Office.
• Main Event – Light Heavy Weight (205 lbs.)
• Gibran Alvarez of San Diego, CA. vs. Daniel Stewart of Portland, OR.
• Co-Main Event – Atom Weight (105 lbs.)
• Grace Cleveland vs. Angela Danzig of Bend, Oregon.
•Featured Event – Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.)
• David Converse, Lincoln City, OR. vs. Chris Quiroga, Anaheim, CA.
• Event – Middle Weight (185 obs)
• Christopher Gates, Las Vegas, NV. Vs. Brandon Nunn, Portland, OR.
