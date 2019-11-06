With one win needed to reach the state playoffs, the Taft 7-12 girls soccer team fell just short against Dayton in the District Playoffs.
The Lady Tigers met the Dayton Pirates at Salem Academy Nov. 2 in the second and final game of the Special District 2 Playoffs.
After getting numerous attempts at goals in the first half, Taft was unable to convert after double-digit shots on goal. Dayton took one shot all half and made it to give them a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
“Impressive play all around,” head coach Joey Arce-Torres said of the game. “Second half saw similar results. We were unable to get that equalizer and then Dayton got a second goal that sealed the deal.”
Dayton took a 2-0 victory and earned a spot in the State Tournament, while Taft placed fourth in the league. Despite falling short of their goal, Taft did collect several post season awards, including the team Sportsmanship Award for the second consecutive season.
In her final year, senior Sammy Halferty was named Player of the Year in the Special District 2 to go along with her First Team All-League honor. Other awards included a Second Team All-League award for Avery Nightingale, as well as Honorable Mentions for Chloe Peterson, Delayna O’Daniels and Corey Van Damme.
