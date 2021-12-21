Cheerleading Coach Tonia Anderson was pleased to announce that the LC Competition Cheerleading teams brought home three first place trophies from the Raven Rumble on Saturday, Dec. 11. The cheerleading teams and their families made the trip to Ridgeview High School and performed in the Traditional and Game Day Divisions. Both youth and juniors placed first in the Traditional Division and juniors also placed first in the Game Day Division.
"There is nothing like leaving your heart and soul on the mat and pushing to be the best that you can be each time that you perform. There are so many new challenges at each competition that they come to. New teams, new atmosphere, and new fans. You must leave it all out there, push hard, and perform with all your heart. That two and a half minutes seems like eternity to some of these cheerleaders, but they live for every moment. Its teamwork, dedication, and devotion for the sport that you love that gets you through it as a team. I love watching them perform and to see them hit what they work so hard for is just so incredible," said Coach Anderson.
The next time the two teams take to the mat will be Jan. 15, 2022, for the Sweet Home Cheer Classic at Sweet Home High School starting at 9 a.m.
