Congratulations to LC Youth and Junior Cheerleaders for their successful wins this past weekend at the McMinnville Invitational Cheerleading Competition. The first competition of the season brought in three trophies for the cheerleading teams and the community that they support.
The Youth took home a first-place trophy in the Traditional category. Juniors brought home a third in the Game Day Division and a second in the Traditional Division. The cheerleaders were happy to be back in person and to be competing live in front of family and friends again said Coach Tonia Anderson.
“We are so grateful to everyone that came out to support us,” Anderson said. I” am super proud of the teams for working so hard and for leaving it all on the mat. We appreciate OCCA and McMinnville for hosting such a great event and for making this happen for us and for taking all the precautions to keep us safe so that we can compete.”
The next time that the two teams will be taking that mat to compete will be at the Raven Rumble at Ridgeview High School in Redmond on Dec. 11. The competition starts at 9 a.m.
