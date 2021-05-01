In a Winter and Spring seeing four distinct athletic seasons, changes keep coming.
“On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Brown modified the mask mandate to allow student-athletes directly competing in an outdoor, non-contact event to remove their mask while actively participating in direct competition. For Lincoln County, this rule change applies only to track and field and golf as they are the only sports designated as non-contact,” said Majalise Tolan, LCSD Athletic Director.
Building athletic directors spoke with each Season 3 program directly to clarify what this specific change meant to their program.
“For spectators, coaches, and all other Season 3 sports, nothing changed to the mask mandate,” said Tolan.
An addendum clarifying the rule that included OSAA’s press release was also sent to families of student-athletes participating in the impacted activities.
As Season 3 draws to a close, Season 4 is also gearing up with participant registration. LCSD will be completing the “opt-in” process required to participate in Season 4, indoor, full-contact activities.
This “opt-in” requires offering onsite testing to those student-athletes, coaches, management staff, or volunteers who are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Throughout Seasons 1, 2, and 3, we have established on-campus academic education for all students, implemented sound contact tracing procedures, and have established quarantine and isolation practices. District nurses feel confident in their ability to add the final step of offering onsite testing for those impacted,” said Assistant Superintendent Susan Van Liew.
Furthermore, information about Season 4 spectator regulations will come as County Risk Levels change. Due to capacity limits outlined in Sector Guidance, spectators will not be allowed while Lincoln County is in High or Extreme County Risk Levels. Season 4 begins May 10.
