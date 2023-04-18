The Oregon School Activities Association, partnering with the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting, are recognizing the Most Valuable Teammates across the state, including Taft High School student Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues.
Each varsity coach was asked to identify the MVT of their team. Of all the selections, one student is recognized as the MVT for their activity. These individuals exemplify what being a teammate is all about: leads by example, willing to play any role, works hard, displays a positive and energetic attitude, and supports others.
