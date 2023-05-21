Coastal Cheer Athletics is excited to announce the second year of competition cheerleading tryouts! With such an exciting first year under their belts they are gearing up for an even bigger 2023-2024 season.
Coastal Cheer Athletics has set up shop at the Gleneden Beach Community Hall and are very appreciative of the space for the second year. The coaching staff consists of head coach Amanda Gustafson, assistant coaches; Tammy Fidel, Tracey Smith, Julissa Alford, and Molly Altomare.
Last season was not only filled with amazing competition opportunities around Portland, Salem, and Roseburg but their involvement in the community started to grow. They participated in the Beach, Bacon, and Brews at Chinook Winds Casino making an amazing mac and cheese.
The countless car washes, fundraisers, sponsors and this season they are looking to do a whole lot more. Coastal Cheer Athletics is always interested in performing in community events, so please keep them in mind!
Coastal Cheer Athletics is always looking for new sponsors. Becoming a sponsor for the program means providing them with the uniforms and equipment they need for success. Coastal Cheer Athletics would also love to eventually offer a scholarship option for children who need one.
Cheerleading teaches many lifelong attributes the children will use as adults such as, responsibility, teamwork, integrity, compassion, sportsmanship, and leadership skills.
“Every boy and girl I had last season not only learned so much, but taught me a lot as well. I would love to continue teaching these amazing kids the values that cheerleading has to offer.” Gustafson said.
Coastal Cheer Athletics has extended their age gap to 12th grade. If you have a child that is K-12th grade come on down to Gleneden Beach Community Club on May 29, May 31, June 2, and June 5. Tryouts will be held every day from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The second day of tryouts they will have a parent meeting from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. going over what to expect this upcoming season. All days are mandatory to make the squad, with the exception of Memorial Day.
Coastal Cheer Athletics will be hitting the road to competitions around Oregon and are positive they are going to put Lincoln County on the map in the cheer world! Coastal Cheer Athletics is happy to not only be offering this program for Lincoln City but all surrounding areas as well.
Coastal Cheer Athletics is a non-profit 501c3. Registration fee is $60. Fundraisers help cover the majority of costs.
