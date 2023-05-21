Coastal Cheer Athletics

Cheerleading teaches many lifelong attributes the children will use as adults such as, responsibility, teamwork, integrity, compassion, sportsmanship, and leadership skills, according to Coastal Cheer Athletics organizers.

 Courtesy

Coastal Cheer Athletics is excited to announce the second year of competition cheerleading tryouts! With such an exciting first year under their belts they are gearing up for an even bigger 2023-2024 season.

Coastal Cheer Athletics has set up shop at the Gleneden Beach Community Hall and are very appreciative of the space for the second year. The coaching staff consists of head coach Amanda Gustafson, assistant coaches; Tammy Fidel, Tracey Smith, Julissa Alford, and Molly Altomare.

