The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) received clarification last week from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE) regarding face covering requirements and guidance as it pertains to outdoor/indoor school sports.
Outdoor Sports: Students, staff, volunteers, and spectators are not required to wear face coverings at outdoor sports events. Until additional updates are provided, all previous physical distancing and capacity restrictions still apply.
Indoor Sports: Fully vaccinated students, staff, volunteers, and spectators are not required to wear face coverings at indoor sports events only when vaccination status is checked by the school in a manner described by OHA in guidance. Until additional updates are provided, all previous physical distancing and capacity restrictions still apply.
These provisions are optional for the venue operators. School districts, charter schools, and private schools may still choose to require face coverings at these events.
Guidance from OHA on entertainment establishment capacity and physical distancing is currently under review and may be updated in the coming days.
Per the OHA, “fully vaccinated” means an individual has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Per the OHA, “proof of vaccination status” means documentation provided by a tribal, federal, state or local government, or a health care provider, that includes an individual’s name, date of birth, type of COVID-19 vaccination given, date or dates given, depending on whether it is a one-dose or two-dose vaccine, and the name/location of the health care provider or site where the vaccine was administered. Documentation may include, but is not limited to, COVID-19 vaccination record card, or a copy or digital picture of the vaccination record card.
Season 4 Culminating Week Events
The OSAA Executive Board met last week in a work session to finalize decisions on Season 4 Culminating Week events.
The Board spent significant time discussing Season 4 options for schools and culminating events. As in Seasons 2 and 3, member schools continue to face challenges but many have found success in local/regional competition models that seek to maximize participation opportunities for all students within a program.
The Board continues to believe that providing local discretion for Culminating Week events allows individual schools to focus on participation and the best decisions for their school and community. Thus, they took action to return the sixth and final week of Season 4 to member schools.
Participation limitations were increased by the Board to allow for additional contests throughout Season 4. Basketball receives four (4) additional games; Wrestling receives one (1) additional date, two (2) additional weigh-ins and five (5) additional mat appearances; Swimming receives two (2) additional dates.
