The Taft 7-12 football season ended last Thursday night when the Tigers welcomed Corbett to Lincoln City.
In a season that featured just three games, Taft was searching for its first win after losing to both Waldport and Newport in their previous matchups. Unfortunately, Taft was unable to get their offense going against the Cardinals and lost the 9-on-9 game, 40-0. The win was Corbett’s second of the season, beating Taft’s league rival Clatskanie earlier in the season.
Last Thursday’s game was the final game in a Taft uniform for senior captain and quarterback Fco Ramos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.