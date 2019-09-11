Opening the season with a win is great, but winning against a formidable league opponent is even better.
The Taft 7-12 girls soccer team squared off against league foe Amity/Perrydale in the season opening game on Sept. 10. The afternoon home game for the Tigers featured two teams that struggled throughout the 2018 season but are showing major promise early on this year.
Taft wasted no time staying in the attack position throughout much of the first half as they were able to seemingly control the pace of the game. Midway through the period, senior Sammy Halferty took full advantage of a miscue from the Warriors goalie and punched the ball into the net for Taft’s first score of the season.
“Sammy had been applying constant pressure and they finally made an errant pass that she took advantage of,” head coach Joey Arce-Torres said.
One question mark Taft had coming into the season was at the goalkeeping position. However, sophomore goalie Nicole Reyes filled the position nicely and had help from the Tiger defense throughout the afternoon.
“Nicole had few shots on goal, and her back line did a solid job,” Arce-Torres said. “There was one big stop she had in the second half that kept us with the win.”
Taft batted back all of Amity/Perrydale’s attempts in the second half and put a stronghold on their one goal advantage to win the game and improve to 1-0.
“We will always take a conference win, but we need to clean up a few mistakes,” Arce-Torres said. “I’m proud of the team effort!”
Taft heads right back into league play tomorrow, Sept. 12, when they host Salem Academy/Western Christian at 4:15 p.m.
