Waiting almost a week before returning to action for their second game of the season, the Taft 7-12 boys basketball team crept out of the gate offensively last Dec. 12 against Siletz Valley at home, scoring just four points offensively in the opening period.
Luckily for the tigers, their defense was up to the task, allowing just four points of their own in the first quarter.
The offensive struggles continued over into the second quarter for both teams, as turnovers and fouls dominated the first half, which ended in an 11-10 score in favor of Taft.
A quick intermission seemed to be all that was needed to give some energy to both teams as shots began to fall and Taft’s leading scorer this season Jordan Hall began to knock down shots from both outside the three point arc and in the paint for the Tigers. Along with Hall, Eli DeMello, Trenton Fisher and Lucas Hindman paced the Tigers offensively in the third, as they developed a 29-22 lead.
In the fourth, Siletz Valley looked to play the foul game in order to try to narrow the gap. Although the Tigers struggled to find their rhythm at the foul line late in the game, their defense hung tough thanks to timely steals from Fisher and Fco Ramos, who helped Taft to a 40-30 victory.
After their Dec. 18 game against Central Linn was postponed, the Tigers are now geared up for the Westside Christian Showcase, where they will play the host Eagles at 8 p.m. Dec. 20 in Tigard.
