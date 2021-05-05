After picking up their first win of the shortened season last week, Taft 7-12 baseball nearly pulled off a big win over a strong Warrenton team on Tuesday.
The Tigers, now 1-5 this season, welcomed the Warriors, who hold a 7-1 record, to Lincoln City on May 4. Warrenton finished runner up in the state championship game in 2019 and have been on a roll in the 2021 season.
Taft, however, was up for the challenge on Tuesday, scoring two runs in the opening inning to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead early in the game. The Warriors would respond in the next inning to even the score 2-2 going into the third inning.
In the fourth Taft scored a pair of runs to take a 4-2 lead, but once again Warrenton responded by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning to gain a one run advantage. Taft would rally again in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two more runs to take a 6-5 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, with one out and runners in scoring position, a fly ball to left field scored two for Warrenton as they regained the lead. The Tigers were unable to mount another comeback in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings despite some big hits that the Warriors were able to corral in the outfield. Warrenton won 7-6.
The game was final home matchup for Taft, who honored its five seniors during the night including Fco Ramos, Ethan Thomas, Darius Smith, Logan Christianson and Jose Flores. The Tigers will have another opportunity to steal a game from Warrenton this Friday, May 7, during a doubleheader at Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.