After a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Dayton Oct. 25, the Taft 7-12 football team suited up one final time this past week when they traveled to Rainier Nov. 1.

DSC_3354.jpg

JJ French

Facing the reigning state champions, Taft fell behind early and never found themselves in a position to get back in the game, ultimately losing 44-14.

D4S_5300.jpg

Logan Gilleo
D4S_5537.jpg

The Tigers finished the season 3-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.

