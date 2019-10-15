After two quarters of play, the Taft 7-12 football team looked en route for a huge upset win over top ranked Clatskanie. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as the opposing team came roaring back in the second half.
Taft welcomed the No. 6 ranked Clatskanie Tigers to Lincoln City on Oct. 11 and fell behind early in the game. After a quick three-and-out offensively for Taft, Clatskanie scored a touchdown on their very first play with the ball.
Clatskanie would score twice more in the quarter, putting Taft in a 21-0 hole going into the second. But the home team found a little rhythm in the second quarter, scoring on touchdown runs by junior JJ French and senior Logan Gilleo to get Taft within a touchdown going into halftime.
Unfortunately, Clatskanie rallied late in the third quarter scoring again, then twice more before the games end to give themselves an easy 41-14 victory.
“For us to be able to compete with top teams we need to be more consistent on offense and sustain drives,” head coach Jake Tolan said. “We need to be able to score touchdowns and finish drives if we expect to compete with teams at the top of the 3A division.”
With just three games remaining this season, Taft is still in the hunt for a playoff berth as they still hold a top 16 ranking.
“My kids continue to work hard in practice and strive to get better every day,” Tolan said. “We have some very important games ahead of us in our schedule; must win games you could say if we expect to reach our goal of making the playoffs.”
Their quest for the playoffs starts with a must win game on homecoming night against Willamina this Friday. The Oct. 16 game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will also be senior night, as it is the final home game of the season.
