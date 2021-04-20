Taft 7-12 softball saw its first action last week when they faced Rainier in a three game series, starting with a home bout on April 16.
Although the Tigers fell behind early, trailing 4-0, they battled back with a three run inning in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a triple from Olivia Coulter.
“We started out a little bit sleepy on offense, but we found our timing and came alive,” head coach Sandy Stuart said. “We also never gave up, we fought through to the end of the 7th inning.”
Rainier would tack on two more runs before the end of the game and the Tigers attempted a 7th inning rally that was stifled by a questionable call against Taft at first base.
“Overall I was excited to see them in game situations and see them overcome some calls that could have killed out momentum,” Stuart said.
Rainier was able to hold on to the lead and win 6-4 in the end. Recording hits in the game were Coulter, Nat Gates, Addie Gates, Chloe Peterson, Claira Tolan, Lily Hatton and Hailey Weaver. Weaver also threw a complete game with seven full innings pitched.
“Hailey showed good composure finishing the entire game inside the circle,” Stuart said. “It was nice to be back out on the field after no season last year. We are a young team this season, but we have some excellent athletes.”
Taft battled Rainier once again in a double header on April 16. However, the Tigers lost both games to the Columbians, 12-3 and 11-4 respectively.
This week, Taft will travel to Willamina, to Yamhill-Carlton, then host Willamina for a double header on April 23.
