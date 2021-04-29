Taft 7-12 softball welcomed the unbeaten Clatskanie Tigers to Lincoln City on April 28 for a doubleheader matchup.
The hometown Taft Tigers gave the reigning state champions a scare in the opening game. After Taft gave up two runs in the first inning and one run in the fourth inning, the host Tigers started a rally in the bottom of the fourth and scored three runs to tie up the game 3-3.
However, the powerhouse that is Clatskanie responded, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the final two innings to secure an 8-3 victory over Taft.
In game two, Clatskanie's high powered offense came to life, scoring 14 runs. Taft improved to score six runs of their own, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit and the game ended at 14-6.
Game three of the series between the two squads, originally scheduled for Friday, was canceled, according to OSAA. Taft will now prepare for there final week of the shortened season that features three games against Warrenton and a single game against Yamhill-Carlton on Tuesday.
