The Taft 7-12 cross country team turned in some quick times at their final meet before Districts during a two mile jaunt around the Lincoln City campus.
Oct. 23 was senior night for the Taft harriers as they welcomed county foe Toledo for a two-mile duel meet.
The Tigers had four girls runners take to the course last Wednesday including senior winner Autumn Ellis, who clocked a quick time of 13:17. In second was fellow senior Brooke Orendorff at 14:50. Finishing fourth was sophomore Kaydince Beach and fifth place went to senior Alani Cabal.
As a group the Lady Tigers beat out the Boomers to claim a first place plaque.
In the boys race, senior Lucas Hindman nearly broke the 11 minute mark at 11:11 to claim first place. Hindman was followed by junior Rafael Perez Del Valle at 11:35 and sophomore Brayan Mateo at 12:05, as Taft took the top three spots.
In fifth place was freshman Eli Jones at 13:20 and fellow freshman Angelo Cruz Garcia finished sixth at 13:42.
Taft collectively scored 17 points beating out Toledo’s 38 points to claim first at the dual meet.
Taft now preps for the District 2 Championships on Oct. 31 at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.