Now holding the No. 6 spot in the OSAA rankings, the Tigers have just one blemish on their record. That single loss came at the hands of league opponent Dayton, who Taft had another crack at Friday, Oct. 18 at home.
Head coach Ryan Ulicni said his team had a little extra motivation prior to taking the field Friday, but he still wanted the boys to play their game.
“It’s more to the point that they are now ‘ready’ to play anybody,” Ulicni said.
And the Tigers came out ready.
Taft jumped on the visiting Pirates early last Friday, scoring four unanswered goals in the first half. However, Dayton answered right back with a three straight goals to cut the Taft lead to just one in the second half.
After a scrappy play around the Dayton net, Taft was awarded a penalty kick, which junior William Calderon easily converted to put Taft back up by two goals. The two teams continued to exchange goals as Dayton scored, then senior Edson Fuentes scored an impressive goal, followed by another Calderon goal to put the game out of reach, giving Taft a 7-4 win.
Now at 11-1 overall, Taft will face Western Christian/Perrydale on the road Wednesday and close out their regular season Friday, Oct. 25 at home against Gervais.
