The Taft 7-12 volleyball team closed out the season last week with a win and loss against a couple of Lincoln County opponents.
On March 31, Taft completed the season sweep of Waldport with a 3-0 victory. The Tigers were dominant against the smaller Irish squad, taking the first set 25-14 and following it up with wins of 25-19 and 25-18 respectively.
The Tigers then traveled to Newport for a season finale with the high-powered Cubs on April 2. After dropping the first set 25-11, Taft battled to take the second set 25-21 to even the match. However, the unbeaten Cubs were too much for Taft as they took the final two sets 25-13 and 25-15 to win 3-1.
The match was the last game for seniors Keeara Harmon, Jordyn Ramsey, Lilly Parker and Brooklyn Stamper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.