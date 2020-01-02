Fresh off of a 50-48 victory over league opponent Willamina, the Taft 7-12 boys basketball team was looking to make it two wins in a row when they were up big on the Nestucca Bobcats.
But the visiting Bobcats found a way to crawl out of the hole and stun the Tigers this past Monday night.
Taft had a bit of a rocky start to their winter break after losses to Westside Christian and Rainier at the Westside Christian Showcase, followed by a loss to the Scio Loggers at their host tournament Dec. 27. However, Taft’s two-point victory gave them the momentum they needed to start off their game against Nestucca Dec. 30 with a lot of energy.
The Tigers opened up the game on their home court with a stifling defensive game plan that forced the Bobcats into several tough shots. Taft would hold a 9-4 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, senior Jordan Hall found his shooting stroke, connecting on multiple three pointers and giving Taft a 19-13 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Taft offense came out red hot behind a strong effort from senior leader Trenton Fisher, as the Tigers gained a 17-point advantage. Seemingly in complete control, Nestucca’s Graydon Johnson sparked a huge Bobcat run with a pair of three pointers and a jump shot. By the end of the quarter, Taft was clinging to a 34-30 lead.
Nestucca would eventually find their way into the lead despite the scoring of Fisher and sophomore Kaden Hindman and junior Graden Kehr. Down one with less than a minute remaining, Fisher knifed his way down the lane to for a hard earned layup while getting fouled.
However, the next possession Nestucca earned free throws putting themselves ahead for good. A late three from Fisher was all for not as the Taft would drop a 51-49 decision.
Next up, Taft travels to Siuslaw for a non-league contest on Jan. 7. That game is scheduled to tipoff at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.