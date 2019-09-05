The Taft 7-12 volleyball team opened the 2019 season by hosting the Amity Warriors on Sept. 4.
Both teams traded points throughout the majority of all three sets played, but in the end it was a clean sweep for the visiting Amity squad winning 3-0. In the first set, the young Lady Tigers, who have just one senior on the roster this season, played their closest match, losing by just five points.
In set two, Taft jumped ahead early, but it was met by a rally from Amity to win 25-17. The third and final set was once again back and forth to start, but a Warriors run in the second half of the set effectively put an end to the night for Taft.
The Tigers have a chance to bounce right back tonight (Sept. 5), when they travel to Waldport to face another Lincoln County squad in the Irish. The two teams met last week and played a single set in the Lincoln County Jamboree that went in favor of the Tigers.
The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
