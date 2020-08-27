golf.tif

Carin Robinson of Lincoln Beach prepares to tee off at the start of the Salishan Golf Links club championship, August 22.

 Cathy Berger

49 Salishan Golf Links members competed in the annual club championships over the weekend of August 22-23.

Competitors played rounds of 18 holes on each day, with gross and net prizes awarded to the best 2-day totals in each division.

Results

Men’s Open Division

Champion: Jim Paige, with a 2-day gross total of 144.

Net winner: Nathan Jensen, net total of 143.

JIm.tif

Jim Paige of Gleneden Beach receives his Salishan Golf Club Championship trophy for the men’s open division from Tom Graves, Director of Golf at Salishan.

Women’s Open Division

Champion: Heather Hatton, 177.

Net winner: Barbara Brown, 152.

hatton.tif

Heather Hatton of Gleneden Beach receives her Salishan Golf Club Championship trophy for the women’s open division from Tom Graves, Director of Golf at Salishan.

Men’s Senior Division (age 55+)

Champion: Scott Barrett, 145.

Net winner: Greg Vaughn, 137.

Men’s Super Senior Division (age 70+)

Champion: Phil Resnikoff, 165.

Net winner: David Veit, 142.

